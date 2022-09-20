ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The 'soft cop' argument in Seattle: Today So Far

Activists groups behind police defunding in Seattle are speaking up about new budget proposals and they don't want any soft cops. Sea-Tac Airport adapts after weekend of long lines. Fourth man pleads guilty for 2018 racist assault at a Lynnwood bar. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Hear It Again: Seattle Mountain Rescue

In April, Soundside sat down with David Dunphy of Seattle Mountain Rescue to talk about their mission, and their new headquarters in North Bend. When the best laid plans go south, and you're stuck in the wild either lost or hurt, Seattle Mountain Rescue springs into action to get you home safe. The volunteer team covers a vast area from Seattle city proper to the Cascades, and after 70 years they're finally close to getting a new base of operations in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
seattlerefined.com

6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington

Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
CARNATION, WA
KUOW

Washington State trooper recovering in Seattle after Walla Walla shooting

A state trooper from Walla Walla who drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in the face is recovering in Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. The Washington State Patrol says someone rammed into Trooper Dean Atkinson's car Thursday, then opened fire. Reports state that the trooper was shot in the face.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
KUOW

Seattle is ... thirsty? Yep, I said it.

The word "thirsty" generally means "feeling thirst" or being "deficient in moisture," like "parched." As in "Seattle is very thirsty right now," which is headline I wrote about how the Seattle-Tacoma area just experienced the driest summer on record. But it can also mean other things. The New York Times...
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

$6.5 million slated for Seattle Green New Deal

The city of Seattle is funding its Green New Deal for the first time. On Thursday, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6.5 million worth of investments that will put the 2019 deal into effect. The signing happened in the South Park neighborhood, which has been dealing with industrial traffic...
SEATTLE, WA

