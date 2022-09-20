ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
kosu.org

Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Copper theft & cooler weather

Recreational marijuana fails to make it on the November ballot. (KOSU) Oklahoma authorities say “rainbow fentanyl” hasn’t been an issue yet. (NewsOK) Copper theft is rising. (Tulsa World) Tulsa’s pre-k program highlighted in 20-year research report. (Tulsa World) Young professionals give mixed reaction over Biden’s student...
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men

Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for murders of women by men. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
Kansas Reflector

What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.  When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KOCO

Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers

Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
KOCO

Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana this November?. State election officials said it’s too late to add state question 820 to the ballots, but supporters insist it could still happen. The state contends we’re long past an Aug. 29 deadline to add anything to the ballot and said there will be no way to change it in just a few days.
