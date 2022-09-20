Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
Oklahoma’s November Ballot Would Be Without The Recreational Cannabis Question
After the state Supreme Court denied a motion to guarantee that the proposal be put to a vote this year, a state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't appear on the general election ballot.
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
Oklahomans Voice Opinions On Not Being Able To Vote On Recreational Marijuana
Tens of thousands of Oklahomans signed their names on a petition with hopes to cast their vote for recreational marijuana. Those same people will now have to wait longer than November to make their voices heard. News 9 went to the streets to hear Oklahomans' reactions to State Question 820...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State Board of Education proposes major pay raises for teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Board of Education proposed a $5,000 pay raise for teachers at Thursday’s board meeting to attract and keep teachers in Oklahoma’s classrooms. If the proposal is turned into a bill and passed, it would bring teacher salaries up to $59,096,...
OK Corp. Commissioner claims utility hike is $1 billion more than promised
Oklahoma residents will start seeing added charges show up on their utility bills.
Oklahomans won’t vote on recreational marijuana this November
After several legal battles State Question 820, the petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma will NOT be on the November ballot.
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!
You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kosu.org
Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Copper theft & cooler weather
Recreational marijuana fails to make it on the November ballot. (KOSU) Oklahoma authorities say “rainbow fentanyl” hasn’t been an issue yet. (NewsOK) Copper theft is rising. (Tulsa World) Tulsa’s pre-k program highlighted in 20-year research report. (Tulsa World) Young professionals give mixed reaction over Biden’s student...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men
Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for murders of women by men. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
kgou.org
Muscogee Nation receives historic FEMA disaster declaration from President Biden
Oklahoma experienced severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in May that caused extensive damage throughout the Muscogee Nation reservation and beyond. At least 26 people were injured. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Muscogee Nation due to the storms. FEMA-4670-DR names the Muscogee Nation as the...
Recreational marijuana measure won't show up on November ballot in Oklahoma
A state question proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana won't show up on the general election ballot for Oklahoma voters this November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New funding for Supportive Services for Veteran Families to help more people
Starting this week, SSVF now covers 42 counties, which includes Oklahoma City. The organization is funded through grants, and with this expansion, the budget now is roughly $3.7 million.
kgou.org
In her run for governor, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister proposes $5,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers
The state last raised teacher salaries in 2018 when they hiked teacher pay by $6,100. An additional $2,000 increase was passed in 2019. State superintendent and Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister is calling for teachers to get a $5,000 raise. Each fall, the state superintendent presents a proposed budget...
What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
OK AG against tracking, monitoring firearm purchases by credit companies
Oklahoma is joining 24 other states in speaking out against a new system that monitors and tracks the purchases of firearms.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
KOCO
Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana this November?. State election officials said it’s too late to add state question 820 to the ballots, but supporters insist it could still happen. The state contends we’re long past an Aug. 29 deadline to add anything to the ballot and said there will be no way to change it in just a few days.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Comments / 0