Oklahoma State

KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City among best taco cities in US, study finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're looking for a good place for tacos, a recent study shows that Oklahoma City is one of the best places in the U.S. to go. According to a study from Clever, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in America for tacos. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Antonio are listed ahead of Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles comes in at No. 5.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans will have to wait to vote on recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will have to wait to vote on recreational marijuana. The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that it will not be on your November ballot. The Yes On 820 campaign had been hoping the state Supreme Court would side in their favor and put marijuana on the ballot in November, but that’s not going to happen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Looking back at the history of the Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair only lasts for a few more days. Ahead of the 2022 fair's finale, KOCO 5 is looking back at its history. There's a lot of history behind the Oklahoma State Fair, and it goes back before Oklahoma's official statehood. The first fairs...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
OKLAHOMA STATE

