Rare Rides Icons, The Nissan Maxima Story (Part V)
The new third-generation (J30) Nissan Maxima went in a bold new direction from its predecessors. Larger, more luxurious, more technologically savvy, and better made than the first two, the third Maxima was the first to cater to the North American market. The Maxima’s sudden transformation was so complete that it diverged from its former sibling the Bluebird to become an entirely separate model. First up today, we consider 4DSC styling.
You Ol’ Ghost: 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Pays Homage
The sixth of seven Last Call editions crafted by the speed freaks at Dodge has been unveiled, showing up for duty as one which makes reference to a muscle car that haunted Woodward Avenue in the 1970s. And, yes, it even has a vinyl roof – kind of. Witness...
Abandoned History: The Life and Times of Edsel, a Ford Alternative by Ford (Part VII)
Thus far in our Abandoned History coverage of Edsel, we’ve made our way through four of the company’s seven models, specifically the ones offered in its introductory year of 1958. Pacer and Citation were sedans that received the immediate ax, while the Roundup and Bermuda were wagon cancellations.
Lot of Rare JDM Cars Will Likely Draw Deep Pockets at Auction
The Fast and the Furious franchise was the spark the dry powder keg in the Japanese domestic market (JDM) enthusiast world needed. Huge action and impressive racing scenes exposed newbies and diehard fans of other types of cars to models like the Nissan Skyline, Mitsubishi Lancer EVO, and the now-unobtainable Toyota Supra. We don’t see these cars coming up for sale often, but a whole load of impeccable Japanese metal is heading to auction on Bring a Trailer.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 Appears as a 671hp Plug-in Hybrid for 2024
Affalterbach rather backed itself into a corner with the C 63 – at least in terms of its powerplant. For ages, the octopot racket was a key part of the package, meaning any replacement featuring less than eight cylinders would need to blow the doors off itself in order to avoid derisive looks from the cognoscenti.
The Great Pacific Road Trip: Part 4
The last time we saw the 1975 Ford was when your author dropped it off at the shipping office in Oakland. Readers can review the previous installments of the trip up through California, the prep of the car, and the purchase and arrangements of the trip elsewhere on this blog by following the links.
Stonks: Ford Flails on Forecast
Holders of Ford stock were disappointed this week when Blue Oval shares sank on news that supply chain issues and inflation will likely eat into Q3 results. The stock nosedived 12 percent on Tuesday, one of its sharpest falls in a decade. The company was upfront about its fortunes, saying...
QOTD: What's The Craziest Thing You've Seen A Dealer Do These Days?
We've talked a bit here about high markups from dealerships, but thanks to friend of TTAC, Zerin Dube, we've heard about some real serious insanity from a Mercedes-Benz store in British Columbia. You can click the link to see the craziness in full, but the short version is that a...
