ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons, The Nissan Maxima Story (Part V)

The new third-generation (J30) Nissan Maxima went in a bold new direction from its predecessors. Larger, more luxurious, more technologically savvy, and better made than the first two, the third Maxima was the first to cater to the North American market. The Maxima’s sudden transformation was so complete that it diverged from its former sibling the Bluebird to become an entirely separate model. First up today, we consider 4DSC styling.
CARS
Truth About Cars

You Ol’ Ghost: 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Pays Homage

The sixth of seven Last Call editions crafted by the speed freaks at Dodge has been unveiled, showing up for duty as one which makes reference to a muscle car that haunted Woodward Avenue in the 1970s. And, yes, it even has a vinyl roof – kind of. Witness...
DETROIT, MI
Truth About Cars

Lot of Rare JDM Cars Will Likely Draw Deep Pockets at Auction

The Fast and the Furious franchise was the spark the dry powder keg in the Japanese domestic market (JDM) enthusiast world needed. Huge action and impressive racing scenes exposed newbies and diehard fans of other types of cars to models like the Nissan Skyline, Mitsubishi Lancer EVO, and the now-unobtainable Toyota Supra. We don’t see these cars coming up for sale often, but a whole load of impeccable Japanese metal is heading to auction on Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Iacocca
Truth About Cars

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Appears as a 671hp Plug-in Hybrid for 2024

Affalterbach rather backed itself into a corner with the C 63 – at least in terms of its powerplant. For ages, the octopot racket was a key part of the package, meaning any replacement featuring less than eight cylinders would need to blow the doors off itself in order to avoid derisive looks from the cognoscenti.
CARS
Truth About Cars

The Great Pacific Road Trip: Part 4

The last time we saw the 1975 Ford was when your author dropped it off at the shipping office in Oakland. Readers can review the previous installments of the trip up through California, the prep of the car, and the purchase and arrangements of the trip elsewhere on this blog by following the links.
OAKLAND, CA
Truth About Cars

Stonks: Ford Flails on Forecast

Holders of Ford stock were disappointed this week when Blue Oval shares sank on news that supply chain issues and inflation will likely eat into Q3 results. The stock nosedived 12 percent on Tuesday, one of its sharpest falls in a decade. The company was upfront about its fortunes, saying...
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

QOTD: What's The Craziest Thing You've Seen A Dealer Do These Days?

We've talked a bit here about high markups from dealerships, but thanks to friend of TTAC, Zerin Dube, we've heard about some real serious insanity from a Mercedes-Benz store in British Columbia. You can click the link to see the craziness in full, but the short version is that a...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy