KPLC TV

TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football teams in District 3-3A and 5-1A open district play this week. St. Louis (3-1) got the first District 3-3A win of the year Thursday night, beating Kinder 45-14. District 5-1A has four games scheduled tonight, including KPLC’s Game of the Week, Basile...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

School board requests stay of injunction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an injunction was signed yesterday, allowing tailgate activities to proceed at Washington-Marion’s homecoming, the school board has requested a stay or denial from Judge Mike Canaday. If neither is granted, the district plans to request an emergency writ from the 3rd Circuit Court...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh High School hosts homecoming parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents whipped out their lawn chairs to watch their town’s annual homecoming parade. The high school band made sure to put on a show for the crowd as parade floats rolled through and cheerleaders made their voices heard. The festivities continued as the...
WELSH, LA

