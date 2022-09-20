Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football teams in District 3-3A and 5-1A open district play this week. St. Louis (3-1) got the first District 3-3A win of the year Thursday night, beating Kinder 45-14. District 5-1A has four games scheduled tonight, including KPLC’s Game of the Week, Basile...
School board requests stay of injunction
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an injunction was signed yesterday, allowing tailgate activities to proceed at Washington-Marion’s homecoming, the school board has requested a stay or denial from Judge Mike Canaday. If neither is granted, the district plans to request an emergency writ from the 3rd Circuit Court...
Welsh High School hosts homecoming parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents whipped out their lawn chairs to watch their town’s annual homecoming parade. The high school band made sure to put on a show for the crowd as parade floats rolled through and cheerleaders made their voices heard. The festivities continued as the...
