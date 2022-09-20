ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechSpot

Apple Watch Ultra

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
9to5Mac

Poll: Is your iPhone battery life worse after the iOS 16 update?

IOS 16 has been available for over a week now, and the update introduces multiple new features for iPhone users, including the redesigned lock screen. But, while some users are having fun with the update, others have been complaining about battery life getting worse with iOS 16. Now we want to know how your iPhone battery life is doing after installing the update.
9to5Mac

What are all the solutions needed to run a fleet of Macs at Work?

Mac usage in enterprise has taken on a life of its own in the past few years. Originally led on by the halo effect of the iPhone and the iPad, the Mac has become the favorite device among IT professionals and end users. The Mac’s popularity has led to what...
9to5Mac

How to watch Aaron Judge break the baseball home run record on Apple TV+

Baseball player Aaron Judge is aiming for an all-time home run league record today, having already racked up sixty this season. And in a rather coincidental turn of events, the crucial game lands on the last Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball day of the season, an incredible finale for Apple’s first venture into live sports.
9to5Mac

PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available

One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
9to5Mac

Synology: How to easily sync data from an old NAS to a new one

If you are moving from an old Synology to a new Synology NAS, or just want to keep two NAS in sync at all times, the simple-yet-effective solution I’ve found is to use Shared Folder Sync with rsync. You can set this up easily in the Synology web control panel. Here’s how.
9to5Mac

Marvis Pro music player for iOS updated with new ‘Metadata Builder’

There’s a whole market of iPhone and iPad apps that integrate with Apple Music for different purposes, and Marvis Pro has become one of the most popular. Following the release of iOS 16 this month, Marvis Pro has been updated with some cool features, including “Metadata Builder” and a quality badge for the Now Playing screen.
9to5Mac

Apple reminds customers about unlimited AppleCare+ repairs for accidental damage

Earlier this month, Apple quietly introduced some changes to the AppleCare+ plan, which extends the warranty on Apple products and also adds coverage for accidental damage. While previously AppleCare+ offered service for two accidental damages per year, Apple now says that repairs are “unlimited.”. On Friday, the company began...
