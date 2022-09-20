Read full article on original website
Apple Watch Ultra
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
9to5Mac
Here’s a look at the Apple Watch Ultra with some of the most popular bands [Video]
On Friday, Apple will start selling the Apple Watch Ultra. This 49mm rugged Apple Watch has a natural titanium finish and early reviews have focused on its larger size, new Digital Crown, orange Action Button, and more. We already know that other large bands work on the Apple Watch Ultra,...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 reviews: ANC improved, impressive Adaptive Transparency, useful volume controls
The first reviews of the AirPods Pro 2 are here. Ahead of pre-orders arriving to buyers on Friday, these early reviews provide our first in-depth look at the AirPods Pro 2 audio upgrades, the new MagSafe Charging case design, Find My capabilities, and more. For CNET, Apple has improved the...
9to5Mac
Poll: Is your iPhone battery life worse after the iOS 16 update?
IOS 16 has been available for over a week now, and the update introduces multiple new features for iPhone users, including the redesigned lock screen. But, while some users are having fun with the update, others have been complaining about battery life getting worse with iOS 16. Now we want to know how your iPhone battery life is doing after installing the update.
9to5Mac
What are all the solutions needed to run a fleet of Macs at Work?
Mac usage in enterprise has taken on a life of its own in the past few years. Originally led on by the halo effect of the iPhone and the iPad, the Mac has become the favorite device among IT professionals and end users. The Mac’s popularity has led to what...
9to5Mac
How to watch Aaron Judge break the baseball home run record on Apple TV+
Baseball player Aaron Judge is aiming for an all-time home run league record today, having already racked up sixty this season. And in a rather coincidental turn of events, the crucial game lands on the last Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball day of the season, an incredible finale for Apple’s first venture into live sports.
MLB・
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 pixels: Why the 48MP sensor is not the big camera news this year
Let’s talk pixels. Specifically, iPhone 14 pixels. More specifically, iPhone 14 Pro pixels. Because while the headline news is that the latest Pro models offer a 48MP sensor instead of a 12MP one, that’s not actually the most important improvement Apple has made to this year’s camera.
9to5Mac
Batch edit iPhone photos: How the ‘paste edits’ feature works in iOS 16
Apple’s Photos app gets lots of attention with iOS 16 and one of the valuable new features is the ability to batch edit photos thanks to new copy and paste edits buttons. Here’s how it works to batch edit iPhone Photos in iOS 16. Brought to you by...
9to5Mac
How to find AirPods Pro 2 with new Find My app precise tracking and charging case speaker
AirPods Pro 2 are in the wild and they come with some great upgrades. One of the highlights is a new charging case with a speaker plus U1 chip for precise location tracking. Read on for how to find AirPods Pro 2 with the Find My app, play a sound feature, and more details.
9to5Mac
PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available
One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
9to5Mac
Taylor Swift reportedly set to play first Apple Music-sponsored Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift is reportedly set to play the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time in 2023, according to a new report from Variety. The report points out that one of the reasons this long-awaited performance is finally happening is that Apple is taking over the Super Bowl halftime sponsorship from Pepsi.
NFL・
AirPods Pro 2 gets day one firmware update, here’s how to install it
After watchOS 9.0.1 for the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. Both of these devices will be available starting tomorrow, which means users will have day one updates to install once they get their hands on these products. Here’s what you need to know.
9to5Mac
Synology: How to easily sync data from an old NAS to a new one
If you are moving from an old Synology to a new Synology NAS, or just want to keep two NAS in sync at all times, the simple-yet-effective solution I’ve found is to use Shared Folder Sync with rsync. You can set this up easily in the Synology web control panel. Here’s how.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 bug can cause the Mail app to instantly crash when a certain string of text is received
Every so often we see a flaw in iOS that can render an entire app unusable. In the past, these bugs have affected apps like Safari and Messages. A new bug in iOS 16, however, can completely lock you out of the Mail app with a single email that contains some weird text in the “from” field. Here are the details and how it impacts each mail service…
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra pre-order arrives ahead of schedule for lucky buyer
Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation Apple Watch SE hit stores last Friday. However, when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra, the launch is set for September 23. Still, a lucky buyer had his new Apple Watch Ultra delivered before its official launch. As shared on Reddit,...
9to5Mac
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
9to5Mac
Pixelmator Pro update adds new canvas templates to easily create reusable designs and mockups
The latest update from the Pixelmator Pro team is version 3.0, featuring a whole new way to create reusable templates for your Pixelmator projects. The update ships with 200 premium design templates and mockups, and the integrated placeholder features allow users to create their own. The templating features allow for...
9to5Mac
Marvis Pro music player for iOS updated with new ‘Metadata Builder’
There’s a whole market of iPhone and iPad apps that integrate with Apple Music for different purposes, and Marvis Pro has become one of the most popular. Following the release of iOS 16 this month, Marvis Pro has been updated with some cool features, including “Metadata Builder” and a quality badge for the Now Playing screen.
9to5Mac
Apple reminds customers about unlimited AppleCare+ repairs for accidental damage
Earlier this month, Apple quietly introduced some changes to the AppleCare+ plan, which extends the warranty on Apple products and also adds coverage for accidental damage. While previously AppleCare+ offered service for two accidental damages per year, Apple now says that repairs are “unlimited.”. On Friday, the company began...
