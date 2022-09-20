Read full article on original website
Man jailed after allegedly threatening to hit woman in face with hammer at Lowe’s
A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to hit a woman in the face with a hammer at Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. A customer at the store called 911 at about noon Wednesday at the request of a woman who said she was in fear of being struck with a hammer wielded by 30-year-old Luis Armando Garcia Lebron of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, Lebron “exited his vehicle in a confrontational manner.”
Bicyclist riding without lights arrested with syringes and methamphetamine
A bicyclist riding without lights was arrested with syringes and methamphetamine. Cody Michael McTaggart, 25, of Tavares, was riding the bicycle in the wee hours on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. McTaggart was carrying a large backpack. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the bag, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
Suspect attempts to blame brother in theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s
A suspect attempted to blame his brother in the theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s in Lady Lake. A total of $1,023 worth of paint was stolen from the store on Sept. 5. The suspect was captured on video surveillance with a cartload of paint near the self-checkout before he quickly left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sherif’s Office. The suspect got into a white Ford van. A detective tracked down the van, whose owner identified a man “who works for him on occasion,” the report said. The van’s owner said he would bring in that individual to meet with the detective.
Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van
A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office
An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Fruitland Park police arrest suspect after pursuit ends at Circle K in Lady Lake
Fruitland Park police arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended at a Circle K convenience store in Lady Lake. Quinton Lamont Stanley, 40, of Apopka, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer began following Stanley’s vehicle and saw him throw a clear plastic bag out the passenger side window.
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood. Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired. During a traffic...
75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom
A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation
A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation. Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.
Remove all crosses or get over it already
I’ve only lived in The Villages since November. I heard about this anonymous complaint and wrote a previous letter to editor and it was published. My question now since this has been going on for years does anyone know if this person is even still alive? That is one big problem of anonymous complaints. This person could be gone and these poor people are still fighting for their right to display this cross when there are thousands of them in The Villages. Sounds like the powers that be don’t see this in front of their own face. Remove all crosses or get over it already.
National Night Out set at First Responders Recreation Center
This year’s National Night Out will take place at First Responders Recreation Center. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the new recreation center. The event will include police and fire displays, food and a chance to meet local first responders and law enforcement.
Wisconsin snowbird gets breath test thrown out in golf cart DUI
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A won an important round in court after her breath test was tossed out in her driving under the influence arrest. Colleen Marie Beardsley, 54, of Franksville, Wis. is set to go to trial on the DUI charge on...
Wildwood motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup on County Road 466
A Wildwood motorcyclist died as the result of a collision with a pickup truck Tuesday night on County Road 466 in Oxford. The 44-year-old motorcyclist had been eastbound on County Road 466 at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday when a 42-year-old Wildwood man driving a westbound pickup turned onto County Road 223 and into the motorcycle’s path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcycle collided with the front end of the pickup.
Harriet Patricia Cardy
Harriet Patricia Cardy of Lady Lake, FL passed away on September 18, 2022. She is survived by her brothers Robert Johnson and Harold Johnson, children Garry Cardy and Shelia Price; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold M. Johnson and Mae M. Johnson, her brothers Michael Johnson and John Johnson, husband Fredrick Cardy, children Freddy Cardy, Mark Cardy and Tiffany Naugle.
Gerard Michael Hill
Gerard Michael Hill (Jerry) passed away Tuesday, September 13th, at the age of 75. He was born in McKeesport, PA on April 28th, 1947, and joined the US Air Force in 1965. After 22 years of service, he retired as an Air Force Major in 1987 and worked in the private sector as Vice President of Technical Solutions and International Consulting at ESI in Arlington, VA. He was a lifelong learner, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and a Master’s Degree in Resource Management and became a published author. He enjoyed music and entertaining his friends as an amateur DJ. He was an avid golfer and devoted Catholic, who attended St. Vincent De Paul.
Barbara Jean McEntire
Barbara Jean McEntire passed away peacefully Wednesday September 21, 2022 at The Villages Hospital. She was predeceased by her Husband Fred Lee McEntire. She was survived by her three sons William Ennis (Kathy), James Ennis and Ryan McEntire (Holly). She had 7 grandchildren, Michael Ennis, Steven Ennis, Kelly Watson (Blair), Jeffrey Lane (Crystal), Mitchell McEntire and Cassie McEntire and 7. great grandchildren.
Stanley Misiorski
Stanley Misiorski, of The Villages, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at E.W. & Lucille Cates House, a Hospice house in Marion County. He was 81. Stan was born on October 24, 1940, in New Britain, CT to Jessie (Sumoski) and Stanley Misiorski (both deceased). He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and served for 23 years in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War and earned a Bronze Star. After retirement, he worked for 23 years for the Secretary of the Army in Washington, DC.
Gerald S. Bannock
Gerald S. Bannock, 72, passed away peacefully on September 19 with family members by his side at his home in Summerfield, Florida, after a short battle with cancer. He was a resident of the Stonecrest Community since his retirement in 2015. Jerry was born on January 24, 1950, to the...
Sumter County steps up spraying after confirmation of West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis
The Bureau of Public Health Laboratories notified Sumter County this week of the confirmation that two sentinel chickens had antibodies to arboviruses; one for West Nile virus and the other for St. Louis Encephalitis virus. The positive samples were collected on Sept. 6 and 12 from sentinel chickens located at...
