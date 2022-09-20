ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hillicon Valley — Hacking group Lapsus$ blamed for Uber breach

By Ines Kagubare
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVzs9_0i3RdrkC00
An Uber sign is displayed at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Uber is holding hacking group Laspus$ responsible for last week’s data breach where a teenager claimed to have gained access to the company’s internal systems.

Meanwhile, American Airlines on Tuesday confirmed a data breach that affected a “small number” of customers and employees.

This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.

Uber condemns Lapsus$

Uber has blamed Lapsus$, a South American hacking group, for being behind last week’s data breach that compromised its internal system.

The ride-share giant said in a statement that it is still investigating the breach and is also coordinating with the FBI, the Department of Justice and several leading digital forensics firms.

  • “We believe that this attacker (or attackers) are affiliated with a hacking group called Lapsus$, which has been increasingly active over the last year or so,” the company said.
  • Last week, an 18-year-old hacker claimed to have broken into Uber’s network.
  • The hacker told The New York Times, which first reported the breach, that he gained access to the company’s internal systems by posing as a corporate information technology person and convincing an employee to share a password with him.

Lapsus$ has been linked to several data breaches this year targeting tech companies including Microsoft, Samsung, Cisco and Okta.

.

CAMPAIGNS TO BYPASS GMAIL SPAM

Political campaigns can register to allow emails to bypass Gmail spam filters as part of a Google pilot program, the tech company said Tuesday.

Google is starting with a “small number of campaigns” from both parties as part of the initial test, company spokesperson José Castañeda said in a statement.

During the pilot, users will also have access to a “more prominent unsubscribe button” on the campaign emails, he said.

“We will continue to listen and respond to feedback as the pilot progresses,” he added.

  • The launch was first reported by Axios. The outlet first reported about Google’s request to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on the program in June, which came following accusations from Republicans that Gmail filters pushed more GOP campaign emails to spam.
  • The FEC approved the program in a 4-1 vote last month.

.

Hacker targets American Airlines

American Airlines on Tuesday confirmed a data breach that affected a “small number” of customers and employees.

A template notification to affected customers dated Sept. 16 and sent to Montana state officials indicated the company learned in July 2022 that an unauthorized actor compromised a limited number of employees’ email accounts that contained personal information.

  • “American Airlines is aware of a phishing campaign that led to the unauthorized access to a limited number of team member mailboxes,” the airline said in a statement. “A very small number of customers and employees’ personal information was contained in those email accounts.”
  • “While we have no evidence that any personal information has been misused, data security is of the utmost importance and we offered customers and team members precautionary support,” the statement continued. “We are also currently implementing additional technical safeguards to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.”

The company said it hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the incident and found the information may have included customers’s names, dates of birth, mailing addresses, phone numbers, emails, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers and medical information provided to the airline.

.

DISLIKE BUTTON HAS LITTLE IMPACT

YouTube’s dislike button has little impact on the videos that the platform recommends to users, according to a study released Tuesday.

Researchers from the Mozilla Foundation, an international nonprofit that works to make the internet as accessible as possible, conducted an independent audit of YouTube’s user controls based on data that more than 20,000 users provided. It concluded that people generally do not feel that YouTube’s user controls change their recommendations and that users are largely correct that the mechanisms are “inadequate” in preventing unwanted recommendations.

  • Researchers found that user controls do influence what is recommended, but the effect is “negligible” and most unwanted videos still get through. Most users turn to a “trial-and-error approach” in trying to control their recommendations with tactics and behaviors like only rewatching desired videos or clearing their browser history, but reported limited success.
  • User controls were often found failing, such as an instance when a user asked to stop seeing videos related to firearms but was soon after recommended gun-related content. Another asked to stop seeing videos on cryptocurrency but continued to receive those recommendations.

.

MUSIC TO EARS

The U.S. Space Force, the newest branch of the nation’s military, now has an official song hailing the “guardians beyond the blue.”

The brand-new song, “Semper Supra,” is named after the Space Force motto, which is Latin for “Always Above.”

It was created by two former U.S. military service members who wanted to capture the spirit of the Space Force’s Guardians.

The service branch unveiled “Semper Supra” as its official song at the Air and Space Forces Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Tuesday.

Every branch of the military has its own song, from the U.S. Army’s “The Army Goes Rolling Along” to “The Marines’ Hymn” for the U.S. Marines.

.

BITS & PIECES

An op-ed to chew on: Keep government money out of journalism industry

Notable links from around the web:

Trump’s ‘big lie’ fueled a new generation of social media influencers (The Washington Post / Elizabeth Dwoskin and Jeremy B. Merrill)

‘How Many Women Were Abused to Make That Tesla?’ (Rolling Stone / Stephen Rodrick)

Commerce lacks intelligence resources to keep U.S. tech from fueling Chinese cyberthreat, experts warn (CyberScoop / Suzanne Smalley)

🍦 Lighter click: A balanced diet

One more thing: Pentagon to review info warfare

The Pentagon will review how it conducts secret information warfare after Meta and Twitter found and dismantled fake accounts likely tied to the U.S. military, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Undersecretary of Defense for policy Colin Kahl last week asked the military commands that participate in online psychological operations to give a complete rundown of their activities by next month, according to the outlet.

The order came after the White House, State Department and some in the Defense Department voiced issues with tactics the Pentagon used in attempts to manipulate overseas audiences, several defense and administration officials told the Post.

.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Technology and Cybersecurity pages for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Big Tech is losing California

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we’re talking about WTF is going on in California. Plus, the Ethereum split caught the attention of the SEC, and Amazon faces allegations of creating artificially high prices. California crackdown. While all eyes were on Capitol Hill this week (recess is over,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

Facebook sued over illegal collection of user data

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A class action suit has been filed against Meta, claiming that Facebook and InstagramiOS apps circumvented App Tracking Transparency in order to illegally continue tracking users without permission.
LAW
The Guardian

Uber investigating computer network breach – report

Uber said on Thursday it is responding to a cybersecurity incident, after the New York Times reported that a hack had breached the company’s network and forced it to take several internal communications and engineering systems offline. A hacker compromised an employee’s workplace messaging Slack app and then used...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Uber hack challenges popular login security practices

Cybercriminals' aggressive targeting of smartphones is weakening the crux of many organizations' security procedures: text-based, multifactor authentication (MFA). The big picture: Experts have long warned that authentication protocols that rely only on sending a code to someone's phone to confirm their identity are easily manipulated. Driving the news: Uber said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Hill

American Airlines confirms data breach

American Airlines on Tuesday confirmed a data breach that affected a “small number” of customers and employees. A template notification to affected customers dated Sept. 16 and sent to Montana state officials, indicated the company learned in July 2022 that an unauthorized actor compromised a limited number of employees’ email accounts that contained personal information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach

Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Data Breaches#Capitol Hill#South American#The Department Of Justice#The New York Times#Mi
Fortune

Oops, Amazon emails staff with news it miscalculated their compensation

Corporate employees at Amazon got emails about promotions and raises. Then they got emails saying the raises weren’t quite what they thought. A one-time bonus that was part of their compensation package had been miscalculated due to a software error and would be lower than what they had been told, according to an email sent on Thursday and viewed by Insider.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Latino group: Ted Cruz blocked nomination based on ‘outright lie’

Hispanic advocates slammed Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for blocking President Biden’s nomination of Leopoldo Martínez Nucete as United States executive director of the Inter-American Development Bank because of alleged past associations with the Venezuelan regime. “Senator Ted Cruz’s mischaracterization of Leopoldo Martinez is nothing but an outright...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNET

How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement

A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
BUSINESS
CNET

FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers

Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
ECONOMY
WEKU

Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble

Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a "smear campaign" whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company's CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family's lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech's CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

The Hill

701K+
Followers
82K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy