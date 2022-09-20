CSFD warns of dry fuels after small grass fire on Springs’ south side

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is warning everyone to “be fire safe” after a small grass fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

CSFD Tweeted about the fire in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway just before 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

CSFD said the fire was knocked down and crews remained on scene to mop up hotspots.

Grasses are once again drying out, CSFD said, and called on the public to be “fire safe.” For a full list of fire safety tips and resources provided by CSFD, click here .

