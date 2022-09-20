ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSFD warns of dry fuels after small grass fire on Springs’ south side

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNuvP_0i3Rd1N100

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is warning everyone to “be fire safe” after a small grass fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

CSFD Tweeted about the fire in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway just before 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYWgy_0i3Rd1N100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zgHR_0i3Rd1N100

CSFD said the fire was knocked down and crews remained on scene to mop up hotspots.

Grasses are once again drying out, CSFD said, and called on the public to be “fire safe.” For a full list of fire safety tips and resources provided by CSFD, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) got the call just before midnight Wednesday of a fire at the Gunther Toody's restaurant on E. Woodmen Road. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front windows and upgraded the call, bringing more resources to the location. One of those firefighters sustained The post Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Academy Blvd back open at Astrozon following head-on crash

UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/23/2022 9:25 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Southbound Academy is back open at Astrozon following hours of closure due to a head-on collision. ORIGINAL STORY: Academy Blvd closed southbound at Astrozon due to head-on crash FRIDAY 9/23/2022 7:33 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — A head-on collision at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fort Carson will conduct prescribed burns during the fall months

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns to reduce heavy vegetation and warns that smoke will be seen in the area. Fort Carson said the burns are critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and are done to reduce heavy vegetation that could lead to and fuel wildfires. According to […]
FORT CARSON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

One injured in apartment fire in western Colorado Springs

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/20/2022 1:31 p.m. The fire has been extinguished, and CSFD said it was contained to one unit. The person inside the unit was taken to the hospital. CSFD said there was some smoke in adjacent apartments, but no damage. UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/20/2022 12:26 p.m. CSFD says one victim has been transported with lights […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Grasses#Fire Safety#Springs#Nexstar Media Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects use construction equipment to target car wash, one of two similar incidents this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of a car wash on the Fillmore Street hill said that the people involved in taking property from his business recently -- by using stolen construction equipment -- may be the same suspects who committed a similar crime at another car wash Wednesday. Courtesy: Don Johnson Don Johnson, The post Suspects use construction equipment to target car wash, one of two similar incidents this month appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home surveillance video shows the boldness exhibited by at least four people while in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a car Wednesday morning. The victim, Byron Franklin, said that the theft happened just before 6:30 a.m., in his driveway near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor The post Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival started Friday. The event is held in downtown Pueblo. The festival goes through Sunday and features live music, competitions, street vendors and more activities for visitors. Some of these activities include the Balloon Fest, the Chihuahua and Friends Parade...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

WATCH: Mama bear climbs tree outside Divide home to be with cub

DIVIDE, Colo. (KXRM) — A sow was spotted outside a home in Divide on Thursday morning, before it climbed a tree to be with its cub. “Welcome to Fall in our front yard in Divide! Mama bear is going to get her cub that’s also in our tree,” shared Mandy Campbell. Campbell shared with FOX21 […]
DIVIDE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
OutThere Colorado

Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Weekend events expected to impact streets, trails and parks

COLORADO SPRINGS — The third annual Pikes Peak APEX and the Sam Guadagnoli Festival of Life are expected to impact various streets, parks and trails throughout the weekend. The Pikes Peak APEX is a four-day mountain bike challenge that will take place from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The city expects approximately 200 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication celebration on Saturday for a woman recovering from being hospitalized for COVID-19. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Judith will receive the keys to her brand new home in the Ridge at Sand Creek neighborhood. Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) said Judith’s previous […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy