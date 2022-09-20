Alert Issued For Missing 11-Year-Old From Capital Region

The search is on for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Capital Region.

Kulanji Moore was last seen in Albany at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, near North Main Avenue and Washington Avenue, according to Albany Police.

The boy is described as Black, standing 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Kulanji was last seen wearing a black Looney Tunes jacket, a white t-shirt, gray athletic pants, and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.