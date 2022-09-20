ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic’s first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced. It’s a trip...
INDIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

More storms for central and southern New Mexico through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mostly quiet, with only a couple of showers ending in Socorro county and the Gila Mountains. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny for the rest of the state, and temperatures will be cooler than yesterday by a few degrees during the morning commute. A few of the valleys in the northern mountains are seeing fog.
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

State pledges $1.1M for movie-making hub in Raton

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged $1.1M to create a new movie-making hub in Raton. The city of Raton is partnering with a non-profit to renovate the old Kearney Elementary School into a film school. By next summer, the center will be training New Mexicans to work in the film industry. By […]
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “This is the Rio Grande district, you don’t see tall buildings. It’s supposed to be a nice rural type feel and this new apartment complex is going to take away from that.” Phillip Apodaca has called the North Valley home his entire life. His father bought this property in 1941 near Rio […]
NORTH VALLEY, NM
KRQE News 13

Storms and warm temps for first day of Fall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving through the Four Corners again this morning, with a few isolated showers in the northern mountains and western NM. Rounds of rain will cross the Four Corners, northern mountains and west mountains again today. A flash flood watch will remain in effect until tonight for northwest NM and southwest […]
KRQE News 13

Blake’s Lotaburger announces sponsorship

Locals giving back. Since 1952, Blake’s Lotaburger has become a staple in New Mexico with the green chile cheeseburgers, breakfast burritos and more. Now they are working to take part in the Lobo Cancer Challenge. Blake’s has brought together a team and has become the title sponsor of the...
NewsBreak
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Rail Runner adds new services

The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has added new services to get on board. New Mexico Rail Runner is a commuter rail system that runs through the heart of central New Mexico. They have lowered their fairs, and now until the end of the year, they are 75% off. For example, a $10-day pass will cost $2.50. Bringing down the prices was due to the rise in gas prices.
KRQE News 13

Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid insurance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bracing for a rapid exodus of up to 100,000 people from subsidized Medicaid health care next year as the federal government phases out special pandemic-era spending and eligibility for the program, the state’s top health official told lawmakers Wednesday. State health and welfare officials say the federal government […]
