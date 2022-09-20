ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LMDC Inmate Dies While In Custody

A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
