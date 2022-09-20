Read full article on original website
23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
Accused bank robber who led police on chase that delayed JCPS buses appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of robbing a bank and leading police on a two-hour chase through Louisville was in court Friday, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested Thursday after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to...
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
23-year-old woman found dead on Rangeland Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said they found a woman dead on Wednesday on Rangeland Road, they are now investigating. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down around noon. When Second Division officers arrived, they said they...
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Louisville man convicted of double murder, burglary seen in Instagram video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who was just found guilty of double murder Wednesday was featured in an Instagram video from jail Friday. Kevon Lawless is seen making his hands into a heart and holding it up to his chest, and the person recording says they'll show it to his family.
LMDC Inmate Dies While In Custody
A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-65 South before I-265 in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the three-vehicle collision that caused three people to be taken to UofL Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. UPDATE: Only the right two lanes...
One in critical condition after 3-vehicle collision on I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on Friday morning on I-65 leaves one person in critical condition. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a 3-vehicle collision on I-65 southbound. Seventh Division officers said their preliminary investigation reveals that that a chain reaction car collision occurred. The...
Jury recommends Kevon Lawless serve life sentence, convicted of double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In court on Thursday, a jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentence without parole. The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph. Lawless was found guilty of murder and burglary...
Incarcerated person dies at LMDC despite life-saving efforts, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An internal investigation is underway after Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officers discovered that an incarcerated person had taken their life early Thursday morning. Jail officials say they found 39-year-old Buddy Stevens around 3 a.m. and officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
