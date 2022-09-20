Frederick County veteran who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day dies at 99

Original WWII German Infantry Assault Badge In Sliver Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History. The Infantry Assault Badge in silver was introduced on December 20TH 1939 by Generaloberst Walther von Brauchitsch, for award to Officers, and EM/NCO’s of non-motorized, Infantry and Mountain Infantry units. Criteria for the award varied, with the main qualification being participation in three separate Infantry assaults. Of Note: On June 1ST 1940 a bronze version of the Infantry Assault Badge was introduced for award to Officer’s, and EM/NCO’s of Motorized Infantry units. Die struck, solid backed, zinc construction badge with a silver washed finish features an embossed, vertically oval, oak-leaf wreath with a Wehrmacht style eagle with down-swept wings, clutching a canted swastika in its talons, superimposed to the top center, encompassing a cut-out, bolt action, rifle with a fixed bayonet and a sling. The reverse should have a crimped, soldered hinge, a thin, round, vertical, pin and a soldered catch are present and functions perfectly! in good condition . Complete Museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Good CONDITION!
