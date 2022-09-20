ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County veteran who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day dies at 99

By Jillian Atelsek
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Guy Whidden, a Frederick County resident and World War II veteran who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day in 1944, died Monday at the age of 99, his family announced.

“A man who would do anything for anyone, he will always be remembered as being the most gracious person we have ever met,” read a Facebook post from Whidden’s family, shared to a community page for him.

Frederick, MD
