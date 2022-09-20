FAIRBURY, Neb. --The Jefferson County Sheriff's office responded to a one vehicle injury accident on Friday afternoon on Highway 8 near 710 road south of Fairbury. At approximately 12:40 PM, a 2010 Buick Lucerne was traveling westbound on Highway 8 when the passenger side tires of the vehicle went off the road. The driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Nichole Nichols of Chambers, NE, over corrected and lost control of the vehicle going across the eastbound Lane of traffic, down into the ditch, and striking a utility pole. According to Fairbury Light and Water officials, the accident also caused down power lines, a breaker to open up, and the line to deactivate.

FAIRBURY, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO