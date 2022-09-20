Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Crash closes Highway 8 near Fairbury Friday afternoon
FAIRBURY, Neb. --The Jefferson County Sheriff's office responded to a one vehicle injury accident on Friday afternoon on Highway 8 near 710 road south of Fairbury. At approximately 12:40 PM, a 2010 Buick Lucerne was traveling westbound on Highway 8 when the passenger side tires of the vehicle went off the road. The driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Nichole Nichols of Chambers, NE, over corrected and lost control of the vehicle going across the eastbound Lane of traffic, down into the ditch, and striking a utility pole. According to Fairbury Light and Water officials, the accident also caused down power lines, a breaker to open up, and the line to deactivate.
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
klin.com
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
kfornow.com
Portion of South 70th Street Now Fully Closed
LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 20)–South 70th Street from “A” to South streets is now fully closed. A partial closure began on September 19 for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. After finding pavement damage on both sides of the street, crews have temporarily closed the street. The project remains on schedule to be completed by Friday, September 30.
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
KETV.com
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
klin.com
WarHorse Casino Ready To Open In Lincoln On Saturday
If the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approves a permanent gaming license for the WarHorse Casino during it’s meeting on Friday, Lincoln residents will be able to start playing slot machines on Saturday morning. “We will get ready and we will be fully prepared to open at 10:30 Saturday...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release football Saturday underage drinking project results
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department wrapped up a project cracking down on underage drinking during the start of football season. According to LPD, the increased enforcement was during the first three home football games in an effort to impact illegal behavior. Officers encountered the following violations:. 16...
News Channel Nebraska
Recreation additions to Beatrice, celebrated with ribbon-cutting events
BEATRICE – It was a triple-header of ribbon cuttings in a southeast Nebraska city on Thursday. Beatrice and Gage County celebrated three new recreational additions to the community. One is the Gage County Foundation Trail Depot…named for a major donation of funds through the Gage County Foundation. Organization President Don Vetrovsky says it’s one of several nice projects in the community.
townandtourist.com
30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
News Channel Nebraska
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
klkntv.com
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
klkntv.com
Roca Scary Farm opens 20th season on Friday
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Spooky season officially arrives in Lincoln Friday night as Roca Scary Farm makes its 2022 debut. The staff says this year will be spookier than ever as it begins its 20th season haunting Nebraskans. “We’ve revamped all our night time stuff,” said Roca Berry Farm...
News Channel Nebraska
Train collides with pickup, trailer northwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE - A pickup pulling a flatbed trailer and hauling a farm implement was struck by a southbound Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train late Tuesday morning, northwest of Beatrice. It appeared the driver of the pickup escaped injury….the train apparently hitting the front of the trailer as the pickup was clearing...
klkntv.com
Fundraiser underway to collect $10,000 for Waverly fire chief’s battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As of Friday evening, more than $3,700 has been raised to help the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department’s chief. After many years of being there for people in some of the worst situations possible, Jared Rains and his family now need the community’s support.
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
