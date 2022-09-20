Read full article on original website
North Carolina murder suspect arrested near Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
Neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple -- and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
Firefighters, animal services help save 50 cats from Johnston County home fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four people and dozens of cats were were helped out of a home that caught fire in Johnston County on Wednesday night. Firefighters and animal services found at least 50 cats inside the home on Coachman Court near Clayton. First responders believe all the cats are safe after pulling them out of the same side of the home.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
cbs17
Say what?! Deputies return escaped emu to owner in Lee County
TRAMWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they returned an escaped emu to its owner after it was seen wandering around Tramway Wednesday. In photos deputies shared, the emu is seen walking along a road next to a wooded area. According to a...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Courts Halted to Pay Tribute to Attorney Cliff Hester
Monday, September 19, 2022, was Bladen County Attorney Cliff Hester’s 66th birthday. However, the venerable counselor-at-law unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Bladen County District Court Judges William F. Fairley and Carolyn A. Gore paid tribute to the well-respected lawyer by halting the scheduled courts mid-morning on Monday.
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
Spring Lake finance director pleads guilty to embezzling from taxpayers; some of those funds paid for her mother's nursing home care
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The former finance director of a small town in Cumberland County pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than half a million dollars from taxpayers between 2016 and 2021. Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, from Fayetteville, admitted to writing checks from the town of Spring Lake's bank...
Ex-Spring Lake finance director pleads guilty to embezzling $500,000
Gay Cameron Tucker could face up to 12 years in prison for her role in financial mismanagement in Cumberland County
carolinajournal.com
25 years after slayings, officer’s brother says Beasley no friend of law enforcement
On the 25th anniversary of the officers' murders, Lowry's brother objects to ads while they fight to keep Beasley's clients behind bars. “We’ve been fighting it 25 years and thought it was over when they got the death penalty. It’s like a dripping faucet. It never stops,” said Lowry.
Motorcycle club rallying for justice in honor of friend killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A hit-and-run driver is still on the run nearly a week after crashing into a motorcyclist in a fatal wreck in Raleigh. Now, the victim's family and friends are raising thousands of dollars to help bring the killer to justice. It's a lot of money, $8,500...
Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents. Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received 13...
Pedestrian dies overnight after being hit by a vehicle on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
A man died overnight Friday after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Capital Boulevard near Hodges Street in Raleigh. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with Raleigh police as they investigate. Capital Boulevard was closed during the investigation, but reopened around 3:30 a.m. The...
80 years later, Cary family gets closure for loved one killed at Pearl Harbor
CARY, N.C. — A Cary family has been mourning a loved one they have never met. They have held out hope that one day the remains of 21-year-old Herbert Jacobson, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, would surface. Now, the day has come, and with it,...
15-year-old suspended for bringing loaded gun to Robeson County high school
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was suspended for 365 days after he was found with a loaded gun on the property of St. Pauls High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The student was searched after leaving campus and returning. Law enforcement searched the student and found the loaded gun, […]
Son of lieutenant governor's chief of staff dies in apparent accidental shooting
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young man, who family members said shot himself by accident. Jake LiVecchi, 20, is the son of Brian LiVecchi, the chief of staff and general counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The elder...
