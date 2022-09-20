ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

97 Rock

Amazon Is Closing Warehouses , Where Does That Leave The Pasco Project?

Amazon Reported That Some Warehouses Are Being Closed, Canceled, Or Delayed. As reported back in 2021, Amazon is building two massive warehouses that'll bring 1500 jobs to the Tri-Cities area. Where Does The Amazon Warehouse Closures Leave The Pasco Expansion?. New details are emerging about that Pasco expansion as Amazon...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local church listed on historic registers

PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church. A request has been made...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Ribbon-cutting and tours today at Walla Walla High

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School will celebrate completion of its latest bond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September, 21. Attendees can take tours of the school and celebrate the commemoration of the new student plaza, named for former Principal Dick Neher. Members of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Mid-Columbia Libraries shares list of condemned texts for Banned Book Week

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the United States, Banned Book Week highlights the pieces of literature that were subject to censure and erasure throughout the nation’s history. Ultimately, it’s meant to highlight Americans’ freedom to read whatever they’d like while also challenging the idea that books should be erased.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Construction to begin on making plaza permanent

WALLA WALLA – Construction is coming to what is currently being referred to as First Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla. The contractor, Nelson Construction, is anticipating starting construction on Oct. 3. The city of Walla Walla closed First Avenue and converted the space into a temporary public plaza in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to overwhelming support, the city moved forward to make the plaza permanent.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
PASCO, WA
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
EDNPub

Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton

PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Good deputies are hard to find

UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says that not very long ago advertising to hire a deputy could bring forth 100 applications. Those days are gone as he tries to fill out his staff of patrol deputies. The last hiring notice brought in only eight applicants. The sheriff’s office sent all eight notifications about the date and time for testing.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

