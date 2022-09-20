Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
‘Sculpture Space’ Art Center in Utica recovering thanks to generous support from the community
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Three weeks after vandals destructed the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica on august 28th, Executive Director Tom Montan said that thanks to generous support from the community, they are gradually recovering from the disaster. “We are humbled and honored to...
WKTV
City of Utica continues to discourage handouts to panhandlers
The city of Utica is running a bold public service announcement on television, about unsheltered panhandlers on the city's streets. ..."down on their luck, or suffering mental health issues, they have taken to the streets of Utica, panhandling money from citizens. This money is mostly used to feed their addictions," says the PSA announcer.
cnyhomepage.com
‘Truck Rodeo’ hopes to inspire future truckers
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a rodeo coming to town. No, it’s not the Adirondack Stampede coming to Glens Falls in November. Instead, this rodeo is all about trucks – and about encouraging more people to get Commercial Driver’s Licenses to operate them. The...
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Falling Leaves Road Race’ returns to Utica September 25th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Road Runners’ invite you to the 2022 fall classic ‘Falling Leaves Road Race’ on September 25th. The historic annual event is back this year with their classic downtown 5k, the scenic switchback 14k, and the all-new 14k New York State Road Runners Club 14k championship race. The 5k & 14k races are scheduled to start this Sunday at 9:00 am and the ‘Kids Run’ at 8:15 am.
wwnytv.com
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
Focus on New Haven
Because I believe in the value of preserving local history, I’m always happy to hear about young people taking an interest in our past. Of course, we should all be mindful of where we come from, but this is especially true for the young because they will be responsible for the future of our cities and towns. Any chance for success can only happen when children understand and embrace their community’s history.
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
cnyhomepage.com
Garlic Fest returning to Warrensburg in October
WARRENSBURG. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a series of food festivals bring extra streaks of flavor to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market. In October, there’s a classic Italian tang in the air. The 13th annual Garlic Festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, Oct....
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida Indian Nation to Start Cannabis Operation
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The cannabis industry is continuing to grow across Central New York, and now the Oneida Indian Nation is starting its own operation – from seed to sale – starting with a new 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility. Construction on the new, full-scale...
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
wwnytv.com
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
