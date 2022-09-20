Read full article on original website
The House on Wednesday voted to pass legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to make it more difficult to subvert presidential elections. Why it matters: The Presidential Election Reform Act was introduced by Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), both members of the Jan. 6 select committee, as a response to the events that culminated with the U.S. Capitol riot.
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, to two years of probation, according to the Department of Justice. Why it matters: Ayres' punishment spares him from serving a prison...
House Republicans have withdrawn their advertising for Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, a MAGA-aligned candidate who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, Axios has learned. What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar...
Criticism of Republican Mark Finchem's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and Democrat Adrian Fontes' tenure as Maricopa County's top election official took center stage as the two faced off Thursday in a testy debate for secretary of state. Why it matters: The secretary of state's primary responsibility is serving...
The 65 Project, a nonpartisan group, filed an ethics complaint against 15 state attorneys general, including Arkansas' Leslie Rutledge, on Wednesday. The group claims the AGs used their offices to advance unfounded claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Why it matters: With the midterms just weeks away, the narrative that the last general election was rigged persists, and studies show that misinformation about the election system is eroding the public's confidence in democracy.Context: Rutledge was part of a coalition of 10 AGs that filed an amicus brief in November 2020 urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision...
The National Archives and Records Administration says the Department of Justice has asked the agency to not share information related to the Mar-a-Lago probe "to protect the integrity of DOJ’s ongoing work." Driving the news: In a letter dated Thursday, acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall responded to questions from...
A group of anonymous employees at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging President Biden to fire DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari. Why it matters: Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been swept up in controversy since facing allegations of a cover-up in his office's investigation into deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service messages. Several Democrats have called on him to step down from his position.
Days after nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants were dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard, state legislators and attorneys who first aided the asylum seekers are receiving death threats. Why it matters: Tense debates over immigration policy have escalated in Massachusetts. What’s happening: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken responsibility for flying...
The special master hired to sift through the documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has outlined his plan to review the materials. Driving the news: Judge Raymond Dearie in a Thursday filing said Trump's lawyers have until the end of the month to "raise any factual dispute as to the completeness and accuracy of the Detailed Property Inventory" involving materials retrieved from the Florida property.
Democrats are stepping up efforts to portray Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week nationwide abortion ban as a de facto criminalization of certain forms of reproductive health care. Driving the news: The White House's Gender Policy Council said in a memo obtained by Axios that the ban would "create a nationwide...
Things got heated earlier this week when Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited a bipartisan monthly meeting of Virginia’s congressional delegation.Threat level: Rep. Abigail Spanberger dropped some more f-bombs.What’s happening: Spanberger was among several Democrats on the committee who took the opportunity to tell Youngkin she opposed his new directive restricting the rights of transgender students in schools, per Punchbowl News and the Washington Post.The Democrats raised concerns ranging from high rates of suicide among transgender students to the constitutionality of his plan, according to the reports, which are based on accounts by unnamed legislative staffers.Rep. Bob Good, a Republican who has aligned himself with lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the issue, spoke up to defend Youngkin.He accused schools and teachers of “grooming” kids to change their gender and falsely suggested kids were being “forced” to undergo surgeries.Spanberger responded: “That’s not f---ing true.”The back-and-forth continued until Sen. Tim Kaine stepped in to recite a Bible verse in an attempt to turn the temperature down.What they’re saying: Good’s press office confirmed the exchange to Punchbowl News.Spanberger’s spokesperson said in a statement to the Post that she “always appreciates the opportunity to have a candid conversation with the Governor.”
Republican governors have transported over 10,000 migrants from the southern border to Democratic strongholds this year, sparking a political firestorm over immigration policies less than two months before November's midterm election. The big picture: The tactic, started by the governor of Texas in April, reached a fever pitch after migrants...
The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
The Biden administration's top border official blamed Republican governors for luring more migrants to the U.S. with promises of free relocation to Washington, New York and elsewhere, NBC News reported Friday. Driving the news: Chris Magnus, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron...
