Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
María Belén Bernal: Ecuadorian authorities find body of missing lawyer
Ecuador's president has said a body found by authorities is that of a young female lawyer who went missing after visiting a police training school. He named the woman as María Belén Bernal, 34, who vanished 10 days ago after going to see her husband at the facility in the capital Quito.
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Council boss 'harassed' neighbours after hot tub row
A deputy council leader "intimidated" his neighbours after they called police to report he was "holding meetings from his hot tub" during the first Covid lockdown, a court heard. Thomas Hollis, 28, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, is charged with two counts of harassment without violence. Nottingham...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Man jailed over Liverpool nursing home drugs factory
A man arrested after a former nursing home was turned into a drugs factory has been jailed for seven years. Mark Quinn was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for his role in smuggling millions of pounds of amphetamine from the factory in Liverpool to Scotland. The 58-year-old was...
BBC
Nigel Malt: Lauren Malt's father jailed for life for her murder in West Winch
A father who murdered his daughter by twice running over her with his car has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Nigel Malt, 45, of King's Lynn in Norfolk, knocked over 19-year-old Lauren Malt outside the home she shared with her mother and siblings in nearby West Winch in January.
BBC
Harrogate: Two men jailed over 'brutal' killing
Two men who filmed the "shocking and brutal" killing of a man in Harrogate have been jailed. The body of Gracijus Balciauskas, 41, was found wrapped in a rug at a property in Mayfield Grove on 20 December 2021. At Leeds Crown Court Vitalijus Koreiva, 37, was sentenced to life...
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
Police arrest 22 people in Cornwall as part of drugs crackdown
Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 22 people across Cornwall as part of an operation to tackle illegal drug activity. The operation spanned three days between 12 and 15 September. Drugs seized included cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as about £6,000 in cash and a knife and crossbow...
BBC
China Tangshan attack: Man who attacked female diners jailed for 24 years
A man who led a vicious attack on four women eating in a restaurant in China has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. Chen Jizhi was found guilty of the assault in the north-eastern city of Tangshan in June which began when one of the women rejected his advances.
BBC
Fat Leonard: Malaysian criminal in US Navy scandal recaptured after jail break
A Malaysian businessman who scammed the US Navy in its biggest fraud scandal ever has been recaptured after he escaped house arrest two weeks ago. Leonard Glenn Francis, known as "Fat Leonard", was captured in Venezuela attempting to board a flight to Russia. He had been on the run since...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Murder trial told of acid attack claim
A murder trial has heard a convicted criminal was allegedly offered more than £500 to douse a woman and her child in acid to kill them. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands 46 years ago. Dennis Tyronney, who...
BBC
Marine Toby Gutteridge tells of rebuilding life after Afghan shooting
A special forces soldier who was paralysed when he was shot through the neck in Afghanistan has told of his experiences in a new book. Ex-Royal Marine Toby Gutteridge from Poole, Dorset, was 24 when he was seriously hurt in the 2009 shooting. In his book, he talks about how...
BBC
Man arrested after protest at Hindu temple in Smethwick
A man has been arrested following a protest at the gates of a Hindu temple. About 100 people gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Tuesday evening. Fireworks and missiles were reportedly thrown in the direction of police, however no injuries were reported. An 18-year-old was...
Comments / 0