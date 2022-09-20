ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City

An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Nappanee BMV branch to close October 28

NAPPANEE, Ind. - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' Nappanee branch will close at the end of October, according to BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. The BMV is working with Nappanee city officials to establish a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosk will allow residents to complete...
NAPPANEE, IN
South Bend, IN
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
WNDU

'Falloween Fest' underway in Walkerton

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka. They held a town hall Thursday night at the library on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka. Inspire Mishawaka is working with other community partners to earn an Indiana Main Street accreditation. This accreditation...
MISHAWAKA, IN
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Groundbreaking on affordable housing project in South Bend

This is the fourth time the school corporation has collaborated with enFocus to make the event happen. Community trying to heal from recent deadly shootings in Niles. Niles Police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that have happened in the past several weeks.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
ELKHART, IN
WTWO/WAWV

18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
MISHAWAKA, IN

