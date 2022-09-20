Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
22 WSBT
Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City
An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
abc57.com
City announces street closures for South Bend's Best. Week. Ever.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of streets will be closed throughout South Bend during the city's annual Best. Week. Ever. celebration. On Sunday, Wall Street will be closed between Greenlawn Avenue and E. Zoo Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Rebel Art Fest. On Tuesday, the...
abc57.com
Nappanee BMV branch to close October 28
NAPPANEE, Ind. - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' Nappanee branch will close at the end of October, according to BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. The BMV is working with Nappanee city officials to establish a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosk will allow residents to complete...
WNDU
'Falloween Fest' underway in Walkerton
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
abc57.com
Volunteer Lawyer Network hosting free eviction sealing clinics in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Volunteer Lawyer Network is hosting two free legal clinics in South Bend on September 27 and October 11. The first of two Eviction Sealing Clinics will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on September 27 at the St. Joseph County Library. During this clinic,...
WNDU
Illinois teen dies after leading police on chase, crashing into Ames Field in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Illinois is dead after police say he crashed into a concrete pillar that provides a barrier to a football stadium in Michigan City. Michigan City Police say it all started Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. when a juvenile reported a domestic battery...
abc57.com
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
WNDU
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
WNDU
Town hall on downtown Mishawaka improvements, business boost
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspire Mishawaka is asking the community for input on ways to improve downtown Mishawaka. They held a town hall Thursday night at the library on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka. Inspire Mishawaka is working with other community partners to earn an Indiana Main Street accreditation. This accreditation...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
WNDU
South Bend Cubs arrive home after winning Midwest League Championship Series
Niles Police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that have happened in the past several weeks. Crash involving motorcycle, car in Watervliet Township results in serious injuries. Updated: 5 minutes ago. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. Riley High School...
WNDU
Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
WNDU
Groundbreaking on affordable housing project in South Bend
This is the fourth time the school corporation has collaborated with enFocus to make the event happen. Community trying to heal from recent deadly shootings in Niles. Niles Police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that have happened in the past several weeks.
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
WNDU
Michigan Works! to hold hiring events in Cass, Van Buren County
(WNDU) - If you are looking for a job, Michigan Works! has a couple of events for you to keep an eye on!. There are two upcoming hiring events located in both Cass and Van Buren County. The Cass County event will take place on October 11, from 11 a.m....
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
WNDU
‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the […]
WNDU
New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
