“It is with profound sadness we must announce the death of Firefighter Elvis Reyes from complications from surgery related to an on-duty injury. A figurative and literal giant of a man in the firehouse and the community, Elvis was well known to all who crossed paths with him. In the firehouse, Elvis was the senior man teaching and guiding new firefighters with a strong fatherly presence. A worker on the fire ground, Elvis was always where the action was. Off the job, he attended every charitable and social event the Rochester Fire Department or Local 1071 put on. Elvis was the slugger on the softball field and the man with the candy for the St Patrick’s, Puerto Rican, and Labor Day parades.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO