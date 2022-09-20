Read full article on original website
This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyCarver, MA
newbedfordguide.com
Sea Lab Marine Science Center plaque memorializes former New Bedford Mayor Kalisz
“A bronze plaque honoring the late former Mayor Fred Kalisz (1957-2021) was installed at Sea Lab this week, a month after a dedication ceremony formally designating the Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr. Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center. Located at 71 Portland Street, Sea Lab shares the building with the William H. Taylor Elementary School.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of September 26, 2022 – September 30, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of September 26, 2022 – September 30, 2022, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main Relay on Phillips Rd. from Holly Tree Lane to...
newbedfordguide.com
New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts
“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester Fire Department announces passing of “figurative and literal giant of a man in the community”
“It is with profound sadness we must announce the death of Firefighter Elvis Reyes from complications from surgery related to an on-duty injury. A figurative and literal giant of a man in the firehouse and the community, Elvis was well known to all who crossed paths with him. In the firehouse, Elvis was the senior man teaching and guiding new firefighters with a strong fatherly presence. A worker on the fire ground, Elvis was always where the action was. Off the job, he attended every charitable and social event the Rochester Fire Department or Local 1071 put on. Elvis was the slugger on the softball field and the man with the candy for the St Patrick’s, Puerto Rican, and Labor Day parades.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police arrest New Bedford man at Moby Dick Motel, recover stolen vehicle
“On Friday, September 23, 2022, Officer Andrew FREDETTE located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer FREDETTE arrested Douglas TORCHIA, 33, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department arrests New Bedford man on warrant and firearm charges
“On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Officer Darren EMOND served an arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon on Koby GEDEON, 20, of New Bedford. During a subsequent search of GEDEON, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was located on his person. In addition to the warrant, GEDEON was also charged with...
newbedfordguide.com
Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time
“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
