Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Dialysis center opening for the most fragile kidney disease patients

Another dialysis center is opening here in Honolulu, but this time it's for the most critical kidney disease patients who are typically so sick they can only be treated in hospitals. At only 32 years old, Desiree Cordeiro's forced to do dialysis to clean her blood every day since an...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Business matters: River of Life Mission

It's a process that repeats itself almost all day, at the River of Life Mission. Operating out of their Chinatown kitchen, these caring hands prepare food to be delivered to about 1,000 people every day. Which is actually down for the pandemic and that number was closer to 1,300.
HONOLULU, HI
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Health
KITV.com

UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaii Geek Meet returns to Magic Island this Sunday

The Hawaii Geek Meet is back! It’s the annual event that brings together people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Interests range from gadget lovers to coders, to designers, crafts people, and artists. The outdoor gathering had been on hiatus during the pandemic,...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen

Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Halekulani’s House Without A Key Revamps with New Pūpū and Cocktails

Many locals, including myself, hold special memories of Halekulani. Whether for an annual holiday brunch, live piano music and the famous coconut cake, or cocktails and hula overlooking the beach, the upscale resort is a place of calm within the Waikīkī bustle. After a property-wide renovation during the pandemic, it recently reopened the al fresco House Without a Key and its new poolside bar, Earl’s.
HONOLULU, HI

