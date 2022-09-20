Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Dialysis center opening for the most fragile kidney disease patients
Another dialysis center is opening here in Honolulu, but this time it's for the most critical kidney disease patients who are typically so sick they can only be treated in hospitals. At only 32 years old, Desiree Cordeiro's forced to do dialysis to clean her blood every day since an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Queen’s Medical Center to host COVID and flu vaccine event at Punchbowl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Health System will host a flu and COVID vaccination event for the community on Sunday. The clinic will be held at two locations on the Queen’s Punchbowl campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed and parking is free. Queen’s...
Business matters: River of Life Mission
It's a process that repeats itself almost all day, at the River of Life Mission. Operating out of their Chinatown kitchen, these caring hands prepare food to be delivered to about 1,000 people every day. Which is actually down for the pandemic and that number was closer to 1,300.
KITV.com
Public asked to weigh in on UH Hilo’s proposed teaching telescope at Mauna Kea
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island residents are encouraged to review and comment on the University of Hawaii – Hilo’s proposal to locate its 28-inch educational telescope on Mauna Kea’s mid-level facility at Halepohaku. According to UH Hilo project officials, the plan includes a 14-foot high, 18-foot...
KITV.com
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Hawaii couple finds a ‘calling’: To help their neighbors ― by helping to feed their pets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the early stages of the pandemic, Pride Mendonza saw more and more stray dogs wandering the Waianae Coast. He learned some families were releasing their animals because they couldn’t afford to buy pet food. So he and his wife, Elsie, did something about it. “And...
KITV.com
Waianae community members worried their land and homes are in danger because of local man's illegal actions
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Kingsley Toloke Sr. has been illegally excavating the land around his house for a few years now, with the purpose to sell the mined landscaping rocks. His actions have deeply frustrated the Waianae community, leaving them fearful damage will be done to their homes and potentially destroy...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Workers demanded higher wages while still watering the sugar cane during 1958 'Aloha Strike'
Sixty-five years ago this month, local union leaders warned that sugar workers needed a “substantial” wage increase because of the rising cost of living in what was still the territory of Hawaiʻi. In February 1958, nearly 14,000 sugar workers went on strike. As part of a continuing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
KHON2
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaii Geek Meet returns to Magic Island this Sunday
The Hawaii Geek Meet is back! It’s the annual event that brings together people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Interests range from gadget lovers to coders, to designers, crafts people, and artists. The outdoor gathering had been on hiatus during the pandemic,...
honolulumagazine.com
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen
Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Amtrak Just Trolled Southwest Airlines & It Was Glorious!
If you pay attention to the travel hacking world, you may have read the other day that, in partnership with Guitar World, Southwest Airlines gave every passenger on their September 16th flight from Long Beach, CA to Honolulu a free ukulele. Not only did everyone get that free gift, but...
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
honolulumagazine.com
Halekulani’s House Without A Key Revamps with New Pūpū and Cocktails
Many locals, including myself, hold special memories of Halekulani. Whether for an annual holiday brunch, live piano music and the famous coconut cake, or cocktails and hula overlooking the beach, the upscale resort is a place of calm within the Waikīkī bustle. After a property-wide renovation during the pandemic, it recently reopened the al fresco House Without a Key and its new poolside bar, Earl’s.
