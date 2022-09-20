The river runner: How expedition kayaker Scott Lindgren balances a brain tumor, his mental health and tackling tough waters

Read full article on original website
Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound
Sean Stevens did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old from Golden descended a rocky doubletrack trail called Traylor Way northeast of Breckenridge on his mountain bike. Stevens moved quickly over the loose terrain. He was familiar with most trails in the area from weekends in the mountains and racing the Breckenridge Fall Classic and Firecracker 50.
