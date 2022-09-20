ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

The river runner: How expedition kayaker Scott Lindgren balances a brain tumor, his mental health and tackling tough waters

By Jefferson Geiger
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound

Sean Stevens did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old from Golden descended a rocky doubletrack trail called Traylor Way northeast of Breckenridge on his mountain bike. Stevens moved quickly over the loose terrain. He was familiar with most trails in the area from weekends in the mountains and racing the Breckenridge Fall Classic and Firecracker 50.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KXRM

Injured hiker rescued 14k feet up Mt. Princeton

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who suffered a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Princeton was rescued on Tuesday, and the multi-departmental effort exemplifies the efficiency of rescue services in Chaffee County. Chaffee County Search and Rescue (SAR) posted about the rescue on Facebook, and said the hiker and his wife were nearly […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Summit Daily News

Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir

DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
DILLON, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Kayaks#Kayakers
Summit Daily News

Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions

Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines. Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
allaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Stream these award-winning movies at the virtual Breck Film Festival

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The annual Breck Film Fest may have wrapped its physical festivities this past weekend, but the virtual component is still going on through Sunday, Sept. 25. It’s a great way to watch the films if you missed the event because of a prior commitment, if you’re a former resident wanting to reconnect to Summit County or if you simply can’t get enough of the films.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Westword

Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show

Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
theconradhowler.org

A New Lead in a Cold Case

The Boulder Police Department had just announced the discovery of new DNA found on JonBenet Ramsay’s clothing. With this new lead, in a case that had been dormant for almost 25 years, John Andrew Ramsay (the half brother of JonBenet Ramsay) pleads for the lead to be tested. On the contrary, The Boulder PD wants to wait as DNA found is in a small amount, and with John Ramsay (the father of JonBenet) wanting the tests to be private, any results will take time to be announced. Until then, the investigation is still ongoing despite leads being slow.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy