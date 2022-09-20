The river runner: How expedition kayaker Scott Lindgren balances a brain tumor, his mental health and tackling tough waters

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The annual Breck Film Fest may have wrapped its physical festivities this past weekend, but the virtual component is still going on through Sunday, Sept. 25. It’s a great way to watch the films if you missed the event because of a prior commitment, if you’re a former resident wanting to reconnect to Summit County or if you simply can’t get enough of the films.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO