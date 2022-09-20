CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive. Police say 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 3-year-old Josiah Brown was pushed Monday afternoon into Lake Michigan by his “beloved aunt” who then stood by as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago’s Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later.

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO