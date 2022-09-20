Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
BREAKING NEWS: City Manager selects Schenita Stewart as Evanston’s next police chief
Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
napervillelocal.com
Affordable Housing Project Agreement In Works In Naperville: Report
The Naperville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move ahead with exploring options for an affordable housing development near the intersection of 103rd Street and Route 59, Daily Herald reports. Continue Reading on Patch.
Park Ridge city council votes 'no' to building Harrison Ford statue
Aldermen in suburban Park Ridge rejected a proposal for a statue honoring actor Harrison Ford who went to high school in the city in the 1950’s.
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise
UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Lofts In Bronzeville, Black-Owned Dispensary And More South Lakefront Projects Get City Council Approval
BRONZEVILLE — Wednesday was a big day for the south lakefront in City Council, with a slew of new developments approved in the South Loop and Bronzeville. Northwestern Medicine’s Bronzeville Clinic, a data center, affordable lofts and a controversial South Loop dispensary were all approved by alderpeople. Northwestern...
Forest Park Review
Park board OKs Harrison Street demolition contract
The Park District of Forest Park’s commissioners voted unanimously on Sept. 15 to approve a $292,038 contract with Elgin-based American Demolition to remediate and demolish the buildings at 7400-7412 Harrison St. The park district plans to use the land for a new indoor facility, which would allow it to...
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
DuPage Senior Citizen Council hosting dance party Thursday in Glen Ellyn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chance for seniors to bust a move in the western suburbs.The DuPage Senior Citizen Council is hosting a dance party Thursday afternoon. 750 seniors are invited to cut a rug at the Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.Anyone 60 years and older can get in for free. For those who are younger, entrance is $7.
Chicago Journal
Highland Park community seeks to help family of local business owner found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The Highland Park community is seeking to help the family of a local business owner who was found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach early Saturday morning after authorities say he went to ask a group to quiet down, and a fight broke out between him and two young men.
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?
One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families
COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
Chicago man charged after Northwestern student seriously injured in Evanston hit-and-run
The driver was identified through surveillance and allegedly admitted to police he fled the scene after striking the victim, according to police.
walls102.com
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
classichits106.com
Police: Illinois woman shoved nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive. Police say 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 3-year-old Josiah Brown was pushed Monday afternoon into Lake Michigan by his “beloved aunt” who then stood by as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago’s Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later.
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board
At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
Smylie Brothers Closes Lakeview Brewery 1 Year After Opening
LAKEVIEW — Smylie Brothers Brewing Company has closed its 10,000-square-foot brewery in Lakeview a year after it opened. The restaurant and brewery, which still has a flagship location at 1615 Oak Ave. in downtown Evanston, closed for a final time Sept. 5, according to a note posted on its door.
