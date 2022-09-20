ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Block Club Chicago

Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise

UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Park board OKs Harrison Street demolition contract

The Park District of Forest Park’s commissioners voted unanimously on Sept. 15 to approve a $292,038 contract with Elgin-based American Demolition to remediate and demolish the buildings at 7400-7412 Harrison St. The park district plans to use the land for a new indoor facility, which would allow it to...
FOREST PARK, IL
Chicago Food King

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families

COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
walls102.com

Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris

MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
MORRIS, IL
classichits106.com

Police: Illinois woman shoved nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive. Police say 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 3-year-old Josiah Brown was pushed Monday afternoon into Lake Michigan by his “beloved aunt” who then stood by as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago’s Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later.
DES PLAINES, IL
Injustice Watch

SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board

At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

Smylie Brothers Closes Lakeview Brewery 1 Year After Opening

LAKEVIEW — Smylie Brothers Brewing Company has closed its 10,000-square-foot brewery in Lakeview a year after it opened. The restaurant and brewery, which still has a flagship location at 1615 Oak Ave. in downtown Evanston, closed for a final time Sept. 5, according to a note posted on its door.

