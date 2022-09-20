Churchill County High School entered a lockdown at 12:25 p.m. on September 22 due to an isolated incident in the office. Students are in class and the lockdown has been lifted. There is no active threat to students or staff members. The school will be released at the normal time of 3:05 pm. Please refrain from contacting the high school at this time. All questions should be directed to 775-423-5184. We will send another message with further information as it becomes available.

FALLON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO