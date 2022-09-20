ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

thefallonpost.org

School District Says High School Lockdown Lifted

Churchill County High School entered a lockdown at 12:25 p.m. on September 22 due to an isolated incident in the office. Students are in class and the lockdown has been lifted. There is no active threat to students or staff members. The school will be released at the normal time of 3:05 pm. Please refrain from contacting the high school at this time. All questions should be directed to 775-423-5184. We will send another message with further information as it becomes available.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Willow Springs Center Unveils New Program For Teen Mental Health

The Willow Springs Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs. The IOP and PHP Services are a continuation of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy modality Willow Springs provides for ages 12-17.
RENO, NV
Carson City, NV
Education
thefallonpost.org

Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School

Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Food Bank Holds Food Drive for Hunger Action Day

National Hunger Action Day is Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a drive collecting donations at Scheels in Sparks and Dick's Sporting Goods at Meadowood Mall. Volunteers said it was nice to see people come out and give even when many are tightening their belts due to inflation.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Memorials policy for Carson City parks approved

Those interested in a public memorial have plenty of options through Carson City parks, trails, and open space. On Sept. 15, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a policy that, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Budge and Open Space Manager Lyndsey Boyer, establishes guidelines for “a consistent and equitable process related to the acceptance, placement, management and long-term maintenance of memorials requested by the public within the city’s park system.”
CARSON CITY, NV
UNR NevadaNews

Approval of new pediatric physician residency program helps improve care for children and families in Nevada

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med)and Renown Health are pleased to announce the accreditation of a new three-year Pediatrics Residency Program with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The inaugural cohort of pediatric residents will start next summer, in July of 2023. The new residency will help shape future pediatric practices – and fill a state and nation-wide physician specialist shortage. Over a three-year period, four newly trained physicians will be selected each year for a total complement of twelve residents.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Sierra Nevada VA hosts event to assist over 300 homeless Veterans

On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans who are in need health care, clothing and food. Severallocal organizations participate each year!. Each group has a booth set up to distribute items homeless...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is eight years old, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). The goal of this month is to help raise funds for research and treatment. Getting a cancer diagnosis is...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘It really is life-changing for those who take it’; Stephanie Carlson explains the benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have taken some kind of basic first aid training class where you learn how to perform CPR, recognize the signs of stroke or heart attack, how to bandage a wound or save someone from choking. Mental Health First Aid training prepares people for what to do when they encounter someone having a mental or emotional crisis rather than a physical one.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter

The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, More Detours Start Monday

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30. Access will be maintained to the parking lots of Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

