Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
thefallonpost.org
School District Says High School Lockdown Lifted
Churchill County High School entered a lockdown at 12:25 p.m. on September 22 due to an isolated incident in the office. Students are in class and the lockdown has been lifted. There is no active threat to students or staff members. The school will be released at the normal time of 3:05 pm. Please refrain from contacting the high school at this time. All questions should be directed to 775-423-5184. We will send another message with further information as it becomes available.
mynews4.com
School staff member found dead in restroom at Churchill County High
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Churchill County School District (CCSD) has confirmed Thursday night that the staff member who was found in a faculty restroom was Sandra Trotter, Office Manager at Churchill County High School. This has completely shook our ChurchillCSD community. Sandra was a...
2news.com
Willow Springs Center Unveils New Program For Teen Mental Health
The Willow Springs Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs. The IOP and PHP Services are a continuation of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy modality Willow Springs provides for ages 12-17.
Carson City, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Carson City. The McQueen High School soccer team will have a game with Carson High School on September 22, 2022, 17:30:00. The McQueen High School soccer team will have a game with Carson High School on September 22, 2022, 18:45:00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefallonpost.org
Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School
Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
2news.com
Food Bank Holds Food Drive for Hunger Action Day
National Hunger Action Day is Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a drive collecting donations at Scheels in Sparks and Dick's Sporting Goods at Meadowood Mall. Volunteers said it was nice to see people come out and give even when many are tightening their belts due to inflation.
Nevada Appeal
Memorials policy for Carson City parks approved
Those interested in a public memorial have plenty of options through Carson City parks, trails, and open space. On Sept. 15, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a policy that, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Budge and Open Space Manager Lyndsey Boyer, establishes guidelines for “a consistent and equitable process related to the acceptance, placement, management and long-term maintenance of memorials requested by the public within the city’s park system.”
UNR NevadaNews
Approval of new pediatric physician residency program helps improve care for children and families in Nevada
The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med)and Renown Health are pleased to announce the accreditation of a new three-year Pediatrics Residency Program with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The inaugural cohort of pediatric residents will start next summer, in July of 2023. The new residency will help shape future pediatric practices – and fill a state and nation-wide physician specialist shortage. Over a three-year period, four newly trained physicians will be selected each year for a total complement of twelve residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
2news.com
Sierra Nevada VA hosts event to assist over 300 homeless Veterans
On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans who are in need health care, clothing and food. Severallocal organizations participate each year!. Each group has a booth set up to distribute items homeless...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is eight years old, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). The goal of this month is to help raise funds for research and treatment. Getting a cancer diagnosis is...
FOX Reno
Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
‘It really is life-changing for those who take it’; Stephanie Carlson explains the benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have taken some kind of basic first aid training class where you learn how to perform CPR, recognize the signs of stroke or heart attack, how to bandage a wound or save someone from choking. Mental Health First Aid training prepares people for what to do when they encounter someone having a mental or emotional crisis rather than a physical one.
KOLO TV Reno
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every morning, Natasha Malone leaves for work hoping her son will make it to and from school safely. However, a week ago, the nine-year-old, who goes to Bordewich Bray Elementary School told her, a random man threatened him after he showed him the middle finger. “He...
2news.com
Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter
The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
mynews4.com
How many people at Washoe County's Cares Campus homeless shelter move into housing?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials touted progress on the staffing and housing fronts at the new Cares Campus homeless shelter during an update before county commissioners Tuesday. County leaders said they are now doubling the amount of permanent housing placements compared to late...
2news.com
Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, More Detours Start Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30. Access will be maintained to the parking lots of Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
2news.com
Herbicide Portion Of Tahoe Keys Weed Project Completed
Over the next few years, they’ll continue experimenting with weed control methods including UV light and hand pulling. Monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A test location.
KOLO TV Reno
New visitor center to be built in Carson City as part of bid to boost local tourism
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Millions in funding for Nevada’s outdoor and recreation industries has been secured by state Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto. The funding will total $5.6 million; $3.6 million of which will go to building outdoor recreation visitor centers in Boulder City and Carson...
Comments / 0