Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. Queen...
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis
King Charles III is reportedly planning a “less expensive” coronation ceremony than his mother’s as he wishes to avoid extravagance while ordinary people struggle with the cost of living crisis. A date has yet to be set for the crowning of the new monarch, though royal precedent...
Queen’s Piper Who Woke Her Every Morning Plays Different Role At Her Funeral
Pipe Major Paul Burns would play under Queen Elizabeth II’s window every morning at all of her British residences.
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
Kate Middleton Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Looking Down on Us' When 5 Rainbows Appeared Over Balmoral
Kate Middleton is sharing a personal moment following the death of Queen Elizabeth. While meeting with volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the committal service for the Queen on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 40, said the royal family felt the late monarch's presence when five rainbows astonishingly appeared over Balmoral Castle the day after she died.
How the World Is Responding to News of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Buckingham Palace’s announcement Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died sparked mourning and reflection across the world. Charles, the new King, issued a statement after his mother’s death, saying, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
Queen Elizabeth II traveled the world but she never got to visit this historically significant country
Time magazine cover of Queen Elizabeth IICredit: Boris Chaliapin; Public Domain Image. In her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II had visited at least 117 countries according to Time Out. She will always be known as one of the best-traveled monarchs of her time.
Elizabeth and Philip: a love that lasted seven decades
Duke of Edinburgh was said to be the only person to treat the Queen as ‘simply another human being’
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
LONDON (AP) — The cannons have sounded, the bells have rung and the mourners have paid their respects. Now King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense. Personal affection...
The reason why actress Sandra Oh was invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral
On Monday, September 19, 2022, the United Kingdom farewelled its longest-reigning queen. During the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II —which was organized and approved by herself —two thousand people were invited to Westminster Abbey. Among the guests were 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, such as United...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to proceedings of first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
What We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Heartbreaking Final Wish
Though Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old, her death was still a shock for many. Just two days prior, she appointed new prime minister Liz Truss in Scotland (via NPR). As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, she served for 70 years and was the only queen many people knew in their lifetimes. More than that, she was loved, respected, and revered around the world.
O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London
Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
