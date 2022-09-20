ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Newsweek

The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why

Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
The Independent

Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?

Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
People

Kate Middleton Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Looking Down on Us' When 5 Rainbows Appeared Over Balmoral

Kate Middleton is sharing a personal moment following the death of Queen Elizabeth. While meeting with volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the committal service for the Queen on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 40, said the royal family felt the late monarch's presence when five rainbows astonishingly appeared over Balmoral Castle the day after she died.
TIME

How the World Is Responding to News of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Buckingham Palace’s announcement Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died sparked mourning and reflection across the world. Charles, the new King, issued a statement after his mother’s death, saying, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer

A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
The Associated Press

With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task

LONDON (AP) — The cannons have sounded, the bells have rung and the mourners have paid their respects. Now King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense. Personal affection...
The Associated Press

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
The List

What We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Heartbreaking Final Wish

Though Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old, her death was still a shock for many. Just two days prior, she appointed new prime minister Liz Truss in Scotland (via NPR). As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, she served for 70 years and was the only queen many people knew in their lifetimes. More than that, she was loved, respected, and revered around the world.
Daily Mail

O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London

Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
