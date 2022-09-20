Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin puts a Cherry on top of improbable win over Great Falls
GREAT FALLS – On a breezy Friday night when this football game really didn’t seem winnable for Bozeman Gallatin, the Raptors pulled a Cherry out of the pie to stun Great Falls 20-17 before about 1,200 stunned fans at Memorial Stadium. The Raptors, who managed only 90 yards...
406mtsports.com
Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown
DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for Montana State at Eastern Washington
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, Roos Field. Vigen was the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Aaron Best. Record: 42-18 Year: 6th. Best has spent 26 years...
406mtsports.com
Big Sky coaches, Bobcats reflect on Brent Vigen's first season at Montana State
BOZEMAN — At his introductory press conference as Montana State football’s new head coach, Brent Vigen pointed to both his coaching experience and MSU’s history as precursors for future success. That included the Bobcats’ three national championships, with the last one coming in 1984, as well as...
406mtsports.com
Newcomers Weston Brown, Nathan Neil team with KJ Popiel to give Bozeman boys formidable top three
BOZEMAN — Before the season started, Casey Jermyn was hopeful that the Bozeman boys cross country team could go unnoticed for a little while. The Hawks had just one returning runner from last year’s group at state, and they hoped to surprise some people with their newcomers. Four...
406mtsports.com
Montana State finding creative ways to generate rushing offense
BOZEMAN — For the Montana State football team, necessity has been the mother of innovation. An offense that often looked like a loop of read option plays last regular season now looks as creative as any in the Big Sky Conference. This was true in the first game, but the clever play calls from offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright have increased since Lane Sumner and Jared White joined Isaiah Ifanse and Kaegun Williams on the injured running back list.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men, women suffer soccer setbacks
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings was swept Thursday afternoon during a soccer doubleheader at Yellowjacket Field. In the Great Northwest Athletic Conference matches, the Yellowjacket men lost to Simon Fraser University 2-1 and the MSUB women fell to Saint Martin's 4-1. The men fell to 2-4-0 overall and 0-1-0...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Scarlet Weidig Velazquez named co-Big Sky women’s golfer of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Following her individual title at the 2022 Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday, Montana State redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez was named co-Big Sky women’s golfer of the week by the conference on Wednesday. This is Weidig Velazquez’s first conference award and the first for the...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star tight end Hunter Provience
BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest football commitment came Wednesday from a Southern California tight end. Hunter Provience is a senior at Christian High School in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. He's a three-star prospect who received offers from 10 Division I programs, according to 247Sports. He becomes the ninth Class of 2023 recruit to commit to MSU.
406mtsports.com
No. 15 Eastern Washington prepares for No. 4 Montana State amid strange, tough stretch
BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, a reporter asked Eastern Washington offensive lineman Seth Carnahan about his team’s schedule and mentioned Florida, a Football Bowl Subdivision team that will host EWU on Oct. 1. That triggered one of football’s favorite cliches. “Just take it one week at a time....
406mtsports.com
How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools
MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
406mtsports.com
Three Forks to add high school softball program
Up until this school year, playing softball wasn’t an option for Three Forks girls past age 14. While there were community recreation leagues for youth until that point, the high school didn’t offer the sport for young athletes to the disappointment of the girls, their parents and coaches.
Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State
It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
montanarightnow.com
Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
Did You Know Belgrade Ranks In The Top 3 For This? Me Either.
Just outside of Bozeman lies the cozy town of Belgrade. With a population of just under 10,000 back in 2020, Belgrade has grown a whole lot over the last few years as the housing and rent prices have forced folks to move outside of Bozeman city limits. Belgrade certainly has...
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
montanarightnow.com
Crash with reported injuries blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A crash with reported injuries is blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman Wednesday. Bozeman Alerts warned drivers via Facebook to prepare for delays in the area. Police and firefighters are responding to the crash.
