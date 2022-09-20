ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown

DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
DRUMMOND, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State finding creative ways to generate rushing offense

BOZEMAN — For the Montana State football team, necessity has been the mother of innovation. An offense that often looked like a loop of read option plays last regular season now looks as creative as any in the Big Sky Conference. This was true in the first game, but the clever play calls from offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright have increased since Lane Sumner and Jared White joined Isaiah Ifanse and Kaegun Williams on the injured running back list.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men, women suffer soccer setbacks

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings was swept Thursday afternoon during a soccer doubleheader at Yellowjacket Field. In the Great Northwest Athletic Conference matches, the Yellowjacket men lost to Simon Fraser University 2-1 and the MSUB women fell to Saint Martin's 4-1. The men fell to 2-4-0 overall and 0-1-0...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star tight end Hunter Provience

BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest football commitment came Wednesday from a Southern California tight end. Hunter Provience is a senior at Christian High School in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. He's a three-star prospect who received offers from 10 Division I programs, according to 247Sports. He becomes the ninth Class of 2023 recruit to commit to MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools

MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Three Forks to add high school softball program

Up until this school year, playing softball wasn’t an option for Three Forks girls past age 14. While there were community recreation leagues for youth until that point, the high school didn’t offer the sport for young athletes to the disappointment of the girls, their parents and coaches.
THREE FORKS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State

It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
MY 103.5

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT

