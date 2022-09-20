Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood, beloved restaurant and distillery all close: The most-read articles this week
1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge. Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.
Pitcher perfect: Yampa Valley Brewing completes renovations, plans to open Steamboat tap house next week
The fence around the property at 1125 Lincoln Ave. is gone, and the building is sporting a fresh look. It’s a sign the taps will start flowing soon at Yampa Valley Brewing Co.’s newest taproom, The Hop House. “We’re excited,” said co-owner Paul Brinkman. “The goal of the...
Routt County, Steamboat Creates seek local artists to help decorate new building
Routt County and Steamboat Creates are working to identify, select and install public art inside the new Health and Human Services Building that’s going up in downtown Steamboat Springs. As a result, Steamboat Creates is inviting artists to submit proposals for artwork to be showcased inside the new building...
New indoor pickleball center could be complete by next winter with one major fundraising push
Loretta Conway has seen a lot of generosity in regards to raising money for renovations and expansion at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Still, when an anonymous couple presented a $1 million offer, the executive director of Court Sports 4 Life was surprised. The donors are offering to contribute...
Upcoming state ban on plastic bags prompts Steamboat Springs to revisit local policies
Colorado’s plastic bag ban and fee program goes into effect on Jan. 1, and in 2024, stores will be restricted from providing any single-use bags statewide. This development prompted Steamboat Springs City Council to discuss how to reconcile the state law with the city’s existing plastic bag ban and fee.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Adaptive silviculture for climate change
Everyone in Northwest Colorado has appreciated the moist spring and summer months. It has been good for local agriculture and ranching, and good for wildlife. The forests have also gotten a much-needed break from years of drought. Meteorologists are now predicting that a third La Niña year might also bolster...
YVHA board approves first step toward annexation of Brown Ranch
Housing officials took the first step in the process to annex the Brown Ranch into the city limits of Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Sept. 22. In a special meeting, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board approved sending a petition to city officials that would start the third attempt to extend the city limits westward since 2010.
CMC receives $125,000 from Google to enhance nursing training
Colorado Mountain College recently received a $125,000 grant from Google to support three nursing simulation labs in CMC’s nurse education program at the Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge campuses. According to a news release, in the same grant cycle, Google also awarded St. Vrain Valley School District in...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $47M for week of Sept. 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $47.2 million across 36 sales for the week of Sept. 16-22. Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 2202 at Fox Springs Condominium. 2558 Cattle Kate Circle. Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC. Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC. Date: September 16, 2022.
City Council hesitates to grant Steamboat Chamber’s full funding request
The Steamboat Springs Chamber asked City Council for nearly $1,000,000 in its annual funding request on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. “Our proposal is $975,000 split 50/50 between destination management messaging and destination promotion,” said Laura Soard, the Chamber’s marketing director, who was put in charge of representing the Chamber’s request to City Council.
Housing Authority considers buying Whitehaven Mobile Home Park
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority will consider making an offer on the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park during a virtual special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22. The housing authority’s board of directors will meet over Zoom at 11 a.m. to discuss a “resolution to authorize making an offer to purchase Whitehaven Mobile Home Park,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
Water officials: Plan for the ‘worst-case scenario’
Panelists speaking to a large group of water professionals and community members gathered for the 2022 Yampa Basin Rendezvous in Steamboat Springs this week say water managers must think and plan for the “worst-case scenario.”. In other words, after years of drought conditions in Colorado, any lingering optimism for...
Final farmers market marks end of summer
Somehow, the final weekend of the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market is upon us, marking the end of summer and the start of shoulder season in Steamboat Springs. While there may be less peaches, there will still be plenty of vendors on Yampa Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Murals bring magic to Steamboat’s Diagon Alley
The murals are spreading across Steamboat Springs, dripping out of downtown and into Old Town, bringing color and culture to different parts of the city. Jim Cook, a longtime Steamboat resident, calls Diagon Alley his front yard. He also calls it the highway to Stehley Park. He loves that kids feel comfortable zipping on their bikes, and he knows every car that drives by.
NPR podcast host says growing up in Steamboat fueled love of science
As a child growing up in Steamboat Springs, Aaron Scott would sometimes walk from his home in the Fairview neighborhood past the Sulphur Cave at Howelsen Hill as he headed to town with his friends. Scott, 41, remembers a time when he would try to imagine what mysteries the cave...
Six bears euthanized in Routt County this summer, but overall encounters are down
Six bears were euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials across the greater Routt County area so far in the summer of 2022 after entering homes for food rewards, officials reported this week. Christy Bubenheim, educator for the local CPW Bear Aware program, said the Region 10 office in Steamboat...
Stage, ice rink will be ready for opening day at Steamboat Resort on Nov. 23
In just under two months, Steamboat Resort will host its opening day on Nov. 23 with several new features in the base area and on the mountain. At the base, Skeeter’s Rink, a brand new ice rink and the centerpiece of Steamboat Square will be open to the public on Nov. 23, according to Maren Franciosi, communications manager for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Letter: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice
We are so grateful for the many individuals and businesses that made Northwest Colorado Health’s annual Steamboat Springs Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10 a great success. It was a beautiful morning and we had quite the crowd of kids and adults cheering on the ducks as they splashed their way down the waterslides at Old Town Hot Springs.
Obituary: Sidney “Sid” Wheelock
Sid Wheelock, of Hayden, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. At Sid’s request, no services will be held. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more...
Registration open for Smartwool Sample Sale
The Smartwool Sample Sale returns to the Howelsen Hill Lodge Parking Lot at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The event, hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is free, but requires registration for a one-hour shopping window at sswsc-smartwoolsamplesale22.eventbrite.com. Register before noon on Thursday, Sept. 29. Medium men’s...
