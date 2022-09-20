ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Planned Parenthood, beloved restaurant and distillery all close: The most-read articles this week

1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge. Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Adaptive silviculture for climate change

Everyone in Northwest Colorado has appreciated the moist spring and summer months. It has been good for local agriculture and ranching, and good for wildlife. The forests have also gotten a much-needed break from years of drought. Meteorologists are now predicting that a third La Niña year might also bolster...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVHA board approves first step toward annexation of Brown Ranch

Housing officials took the first step in the process to annex the Brown Ranch into the city limits of Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Sept. 22. In a special meeting, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board approved sending a petition to city officials that would start the third attempt to extend the city limits westward since 2010.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

CMC receives $125,000 from Google to enhance nursing training

Colorado Mountain College recently received a $125,000 grant from Google to support three nursing simulation labs in CMC’s nurse education program at the Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge campuses. According to a news release, in the same grant cycle, Google also awarded St. Vrain Valley School District in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $47M for week of Sept. 9-15

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $47.2 million across 36 sales for the week of Sept. 16-22. Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 2202 at Fox Springs Condominium. 2558 Cattle Kate Circle. Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC. Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC. Date: September 16, 2022.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

City Council hesitates to grant Steamboat Chamber's full funding request

The Steamboat Springs Chamber asked City Council for nearly $1,000,000 in its annual funding request on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. “Our proposal is $975,000 split 50/50 between destination management messaging and destination promotion,” said Laura Soard, the Chamber’s marketing director, who was put in charge of representing the Chamber’s request to City Council.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Housing Authority considers buying Whitehaven Mobile Home Park

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority will consider making an offer on the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park during a virtual special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22. The housing authority’s board of directors will meet over Zoom at 11 a.m. to discuss a “resolution to authorize making an offer to purchase Whitehaven Mobile Home Park,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Water officials: Plan for the 'worst-case scenario'

Panelists speaking to a large group of water professionals and community members gathered for the 2022 Yampa Basin Rendezvous in Steamboat Springs this week say water managers must think and plan for the “worst-case scenario.”. In other words, after years of drought conditions in Colorado, any lingering optimism for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Final farmers market marks end of summer

Somehow, the final weekend of the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market is upon us, marking the end of summer and the start of shoulder season in Steamboat Springs. While there may be less peaches, there will still be plenty of vendors on Yampa Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Murals bring magic to Steamboat's Diagon Alley

The murals are spreading across Steamboat Springs, dripping out of downtown and into Old Town, bringing color and culture to different parts of the city. Jim Cook, a longtime Steamboat resident, calls Diagon Alley his front yard. He also calls it the highway to Stehley Park. He loves that kids feel comfortable zipping on their bikes, and he knows every car that drives by.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Stage, ice rink will be ready for opening day at Steamboat Resort on Nov. 23

In just under two months, Steamboat Resort will host its opening day on Nov. 23 with several new features in the base area and on the mountain. At the base, Skeeter’s Rink, a brand new ice rink and the centerpiece of Steamboat Square will be open to the public on Nov. 23, according to Maren Franciosi, communications manager for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice

We are so grateful for the many individuals and businesses that made Northwest Colorado Health’s annual Steamboat Springs Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10 a great success. It was a beautiful morning and we had quite the crowd of kids and adults cheering on the ducks as they splashed their way down the waterslides at Old Town Hot Springs.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Sidney "Sid" Wheelock

Sid Wheelock, of Hayden, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. At Sid’s request, no services will be held. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Registration open for Smartwool Sample Sale

The Smartwool Sample Sale returns to the Howelsen Hill Lodge Parking Lot at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The event, hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is free, but requires registration for a one-hour shopping window at sswsc-smartwoolsamplesale22.eventbrite.com. Register before noon on Thursday, Sept. 29. Medium men’s...
