By Chris Geinosky Here’s a look at the Week 5 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25. 1. Christian Brothers College (4-1) defeated No. 7 De Smet Jesuit 41-28 In one of the premier Week 5 matchups in the state, top-ranked CBC took care of No. 7 De Smet in a game that was not as close ...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO