FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
cbs4local.com
13th annual Buddy Walk to support Down Syndrome Coalition of El Paso
The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso is holding its 13th annual El Paso Buddy Walk. The event happens Sat. Oct. 15 at the El Paso Community College at the Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter. The event begins at 10 a.m. The walk/run raises funds for the Down Syndrome...
cbs4local.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $3K of baseball equipment to El Paso youth association
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors will donate $3,000 worth of baseball equipment to the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association. The retail store is giving the donation to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The donated gear includes new baseballs, bats, gloves, helmets, practice equipment, and more...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans say Downtown Arena will benefit tourism by bringing more attractions
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
cbs4local.com
2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
cbs4local.com
Socorro Independent School District to buy body cameras for police officers
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District is hoping to buy 54 body cameras for its police force. The costs of the program will over $100,000, but none of the money will come from taxpayer dollars. The funding will come from a grant from the State...
cbs4local.com
2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services Center closes for routine 1-day deep cleaning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center is closing temporarily for a seasonal deep cleaning on Thursday. During this one-day deep cleaning, the Animal Services Center will be closed to allow staff to complete the facility-wide cleaning. The center performs daily cleaning and sanitizing, but...
cbs4local.com
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso's Reach Out and Read Program receives $2K grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations.
cbs4local.com
EPCC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 21st annual fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Community College Hispanic Heritage Committee will host the 21st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. This year’s theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. The fiesta will be held at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard, 919 Hunter Dr....
cbs4local.com
Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
cbs4local.com
Casa de Peregrinos kicks off 4th annual hunger strike, fundraiser
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Casa de Peregrinos(CdP) food assistance nonprofit in Las Cruces kicked off its fourth annual food strike on Thursday. The hunger strike consists of a 24-hour fast from food as well as advocacy for CdP's mission through social media and personal interactions. "It consists...
cbs4local.com
Opportunity Scholarship aids NMSU in enrollment
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University is thriving in enrollment and one of the things it credits for this success is the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship which makes college tuition free for qualifying students. The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship covers 100% of tuition and required fees...
cbs4local.com
Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement help renovate El Paso Salvation Army
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement helped provide much-needed renovations to the Salvation Army in El Paso on Wednesday. "All areas of the shelter are being renovated, we're having tile being installed in the hallways and the dorms. This is a porcelain tile so it'll be for long-term use. We are painting the walls, we are installing new laundry units," said Joanna Estrada Salvation Army Public relations manager at Salvation Army.
cbs4local.com
NMSU enhances financial literacy education with goal to prevent large student loan debt
It’s been a month since President Biden announced that millions of federal borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief. New Mexico State University is working hard to educate and prevent large student loan debt in the first place. Over 3400 students at NMSU received federal student...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
cbs4local.com
Wyler Tramway & Franklin Mountains release October events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Wyler Tramway and the Franklin Mountains have released their October events. Below is a list of what is happening at both Franklin Mountains and the virtual programs for Wyler Tramway for this month. Raccoon Fun Facts. Fri. Oct. 7 at 12 pm. This...
