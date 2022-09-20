EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement helped provide much-needed renovations to the Salvation Army in El Paso on Wednesday. "All areas of the shelter are being renovated, we're having tile being installed in the hallways and the dorms. This is a porcelain tile so it'll be for long-term use. We are painting the walls, we are installing new laundry units," said Joanna Estrada Salvation Army Public relations manager at Salvation Army.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO