El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services Center closes for routine 1-day deep cleaning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center is closing temporarily for a seasonal deep cleaning on Thursday. During this one-day deep cleaning, the Animal Services Center will be closed to allow staff to complete the facility-wide cleaning. The center performs daily cleaning and sanitizing, but...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso's Reach Out and Read Program receives $2K grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations.
EL PASO, TX
News Break
Politics
cbs4local.com

EPCC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 21st annual fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Community College Hispanic Heritage Committee will host the 21st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. This year’s theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. The fiesta will be held at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard, 919 Hunter Dr....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Casa de Peregrinos kicks off 4th annual hunger strike, fundraiser

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Casa de Peregrinos(CdP) food assistance nonprofit in Las Cruces kicked off its fourth annual food strike on Thursday. The hunger strike consists of a 24-hour fast from food as well as advocacy for CdP's mission through social media and personal interactions. "It consists...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Opportunity Scholarship aids NMSU in enrollment

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University is thriving in enrollment and one of the things it credits for this success is the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship which makes college tuition free for qualifying students. The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship covers 100% of tuition and required fees...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement help renovate El Paso Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement helped provide much-needed renovations to the Salvation Army in El Paso on Wednesday. "All areas of the shelter are being renovated, we're having tile being installed in the hallways and the dorms. This is a porcelain tile so it'll be for long-term use. We are painting the walls, we are installing new laundry units," said Joanna Estrada Salvation Army Public relations manager at Salvation Army.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Wyler Tramway & Franklin Mountains release October events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Wyler Tramway and the Franklin Mountains have released their October events. Below is a list of what is happening at both Franklin Mountains and the virtual programs for Wyler Tramway for this month. Raccoon Fun Facts. Fri. Oct. 7 at 12 pm. This...
EL PASO, TX

