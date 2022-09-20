ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield man sentenced to 15 years for Child Pornography

By Tony Nguyen
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Marshfield man who is a registered sex offender was sentenced in a federal court today for downloading child pornography to his cell phone.

Michael Ray Jones, 60, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Jones to serve 10 years on supervised release following his incarceration.

On October 12, 2021, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in which he also used his cell phone to access the content.

On July 28, 2020, Jones was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Webster County because he was driving with expired license plates. During the stop, Jones showed his cell phone to the trooper, which included multiple images in a photo gallery, and the trooper realized that some of the images were child pornography.

