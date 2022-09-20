Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO