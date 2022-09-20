Read full article on original website
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Covers Album Too Late for Edelweiss
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced a new covers album. Too Late for Edelweiss is due out this Friday, September 23, via Anti-. The 10-track release includes covers of songs popularized by Bon Iver, Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo, the National, Hank Williams, and more. The album takes its...
Actor Henry Silva dies at 95
Henry Silva, an actor with a striking look who often played villains and had credits in hundreds of films including “Ocean’s Eleven” and “The Manchurian Candidate,” died of natural causes Wednesday at the Motion Picture Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif., his son Scott confirmed. He was 95.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Jamie xx Shares New Song “Kill Dem”: Listen
Jamie xx has the new song “Kill Dem.” The Notting Hill Carnival–inspired track comes shortly after the British producer DJ’d the festival for the fist time last month. Check it out below. Jamie xx is set to headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, joining...
Burning CDs With Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes in the Basement of Madison Square Garden
On the first Friday of September, Dev Hynes and his band Blood Orange were playing to a star bed of phone flashes and screaming thunder inside Madison Square Garden. It was their eighth opening set for Harry Styles’ current New York residency, and Hynes was wrapping up a decade-spanning performance that felt less like a spectacle and more like life—winding through the arena stage’s electric piano and sampler and synths and guitars with the human touch of a practice session for 20,000 awed onlookers. But even as he waved goodbye to the feather-boa-clad masses, he still had some work to do: For all 15 of his MSG dates with Styles, Hynes and his team have been mixing, burning, and selling CDs of the show he just played, available at the merch booth that same night.
Daniel Bachman Announces New Album Almanac Behind, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Daniel Bachman has announced his new album, Almanac Behind, which is out November 18 via Three Lobed. Check out the track “Flood Stage” below. Of the new album, which follows 2021’s Axacan and this year’s Lonesome Weary Blues, Bachman said in a statement:. The hiss of...
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland to Stage 30th Anniversary Show
The stalwart BBC music series Later… With Jools Holland will celebrate its 30th anniversary in October with a live concert in London. A secret lineup will play the Hammersmith Apollo on October 5, before footage airs later in the year. Performers will span “different eras and musical worlds,” according to a press release, and will mix previous guests to the show with newer artists.
The Weather Channel
Stunning Images From The Astronomy Photographer Of The Year Awards
The winners have been announced in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest. The overall winner was a photo titled "Disconnection Event," taken by Gerald Rhemann, depicting Comet Leonard's tail disconnection. The contest is comprised of seven categories, each of which has a winner, plus other special prizes. The...
Beauty Is Useless
Both solo and alongside Maxwell August Croy in the duo En, James Devane makes ambient music that is soft as moonlight and hard as a struck bell. The drone has typically been his lodestar, piercing through a luminous fog that feels like the sum of all frequencies vibrating in shimmering agreement. But the San Francisco musician’s new album for Croy’s Umeboshi label is different. His first solo LP in 14 years, Beauty Is Useless retains the pastel hues and creamy swirl of his previous work; his billowing atmospheres could still pass for one of Romantic painter J.M.W. Turner’s nebulous seascapes. But this time, he drops a heavy rhythmic anchor in the storm-tossed harbor.
Queens of the Stone Age to Reissue Debut Album, Like Clockwork, and Villains on Vinyl
Queens of the Stone Age are reissuing their self-titled debut album in two editions, on black or orange vinyl, on October 21. It will be restored to its original track listing, omitting the tracks added on the 2011 reissue, and will feature the original Frank Kozik artwork and an obi-strip designed by the band’s longtime collaborator Boneface. Reissues of the band’s two latest albums, 2013’s Like Clockwork and 2017’s Villains, will follow on December 9, also with new obi-strips and on colored vinyl.
“Right to Riot”
Hagop Tchaparian’s winding path to his full-length debut, Bolts, included a brief turn at teenage stardom as the guitarist for the punk band Symposium, which snagged a string of coveted gigs playing Warped Tour and opening for Metallica in the late ’90s. After that group flamed out, the British-Armenian producer submerged himself deep within London’s club scene; it was there, in collaboration with dance heavyweights like Four Tet and Hot Chip, that Tchaparian laid the groundwork for his pulsing, diaristic sound. Bolts is more than underground club fodder, though. It’s a sprawling assertion of history, assembled from more than 15 years’ worth of personal recordings—Armenian wedding guests leaping over a fire, local musicians performing on the street—that combines folk elements with slick electronic rhythms.
When the Wind Forgets Your Name
Doug Martsch remains committed to deflating his own myth. For decades the Built to Spill frontman has shot down any suggestion that he’s a particularly notable songwriter or a great musician. “I’m not very good at guitar playing,” he insisted in a recent interview, his latest effort to downplay the achievement of architecting three of the defining indie rock albums of the 1990s. Whatever greatness fans hear in his music, Martsch contends he doesn’t.
Sudan Archives Performs “Selfish Soul” on Colbert: Watch
Sudan Archives was the musical guest on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The Cincinnati-born, Los Angeles–based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brought her Natural Brown Prom Queen song “Selfish Soul” to the program. She was joined by the Growth Eternal on bass, as well as three backup singers, including Keiyaa. Watch Sudan Archives make her television debut below.
Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen
Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
Soulside Announce First Album in 33 Years, Share New Songs: Listen
Post-hardcore outfit Soulside have a new album on the way, their first full-length since 1989’s Hot Bodi-Gram. It’s titled A Brief Moment in the Sun and it arrives November 18 via Dischord. They’ve shared two songs from the project: “Reconstruction,” and “Runner,” which comes with a video by the band’s drummer, Alexis Fleisig. Check them out with the album’s tracklist and a handful of upcoming tour dates below.
Pierre Kwenders Wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize
The Congolese-born and Montreal-based musician and songwriter Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love. The honor is annually awarded to Canada’s best album of the year by a jury of writers, programmers, and broadcasters; it comes with a $50,000 prize. The award was revealed tonight at a live gala in Toronto.
White Lung Announce Final Album Premonition, Share Videos for New Songs: Watch
White Lung will return with a new album later this year: Premonition is due out December 2 via Domino. The follow-up to 2016’s Paradise was produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Gander and recorded in their hometown of Vancouver. The album will include two singles—“Date Night” and “Tomorrow”—both of which arrive with new music videos. Find the clips below.
Kanye West Invokes Taylor Swift, Says “My Publishing Is Being Put Up for Sale Without My Knowledge”
Kanye West is refuting a report from Billboard that he “has been quietly and intermittently shopping his publishing catalog.” In an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork), the rapper wrote:. MY PUBLISHING IS BEING PUT UP FOR SALE WITHOUT MY KNOWLEDGE. NOT FOR SALE. West, of course, is alluding...
