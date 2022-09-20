On the first Friday of September, Dev Hynes and his band Blood Orange were playing to a star bed of phone flashes and screaming thunder inside Madison Square Garden. It was their eighth opening set for Harry Styles’ current New York residency, and Hynes was wrapping up a decade-spanning performance that felt less like a spectacle and more like life—winding through the arena stage’s electric piano and sampler and synths and guitars with the human touch of a practice session for 20,000 awed onlookers. But even as he waved goodbye to the feather-boa-clad masses, he still had some work to do: For all 15 of his MSG dates with Styles, Hynes and his team have been mixing, burning, and selling CDs of the show he just played, available at the merch booth that same night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO