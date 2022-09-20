Read full article on original website
Police investigating after horse was allegedly shot and killed
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Ewa
Two men got into an argument when one threatened to kill the other man, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a cold case murder of a teen in Waikiki is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution. Tudor Chirila is accused of killing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972. At that time, he was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after a man was shot with a makeshift arrow or dart. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Hotel Street. HPD said a man in his 50s was apparently shot in the chest.
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
No arrests after 2 suspects attempt to rob Waianae business
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
Robberies, shootings, assaults: residents say crime in Kalihi is exploding
Kalihi Valley residents are concerned with a major uptick in crime and they're pleading with state leaders for help. "We had a 19 year old that was assaulted -- sexually assaulted -- about a week and a half ago," said Kalihi Valley resident Michael McDonald. "And we've had other general crime in the area, you know, so everybody's kind of concerned in my neighborhood."
Police arrest man accused of abuse, property damage in Waipahu
A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of throwing an object at his girlfriend's vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and fall on her.
Escapee, who fled from police while being medically cleared at hospital, arrested | UPDATE
Honolulu police confirm that they arrested Sky Brede around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Ewa Beach area. He was arrested for escape in the first degree.
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
Fire prompts road closure in Wahiawa
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire in Wahiawa.
Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"
A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui. MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family. She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira. Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around...
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant
Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of 1972 Hawaii killing fighting extradition
RENO — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week.Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii."I think if the 9th Circuit (Court of Appeals) saw this, they'd throw it out," Chirila told the judge from...
Waianae community members worried their land and homes are in danger because of local man's illegal actions
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Kingsley Toloke Sr. has been illegally excavating the land around his house for a few years now, with the purpose to sell the mined landscaping rocks. His actions have deeply frustrated the Waianae community, leaving them fearful damage will be done to their homes and potentially destroy...
