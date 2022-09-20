ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kentucky's Mitch McConnell to host Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for bipartisanship lecture

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat who has faced criticism within her party for sometimes helping Republicans stymie progressive legislation, will join Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the University of Louisville on Monday morning to give a lecture on bipartisanship. The 10 a.m. event is hosted by the McConnell Center, which Kentucky's...
