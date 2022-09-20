ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bed-Stuy resident spends hours drying flooded apartment every day

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gva1D_0i3RYudi00

For the past year, a mother in Bed-Stuy says she has been living in a flooded apartment.

Shonette Austin spends several hours a day drying floodwater off of her apartment floor. A leak in her wall was the beginning of her problems, with the issue only getting worse.

She says the Administration for Children’s Services has removed her children from her care due to the home’s flooding, mold and infestation.

Austin says that the New York City Housing Authority came out to her apartment yesterday to vacuum some of the water, but that in the last year that she has dealt with this, they have not helped her make any permanent repairs to the damages in her home.

Austin says she has placed over 21 maintenance repair requests to NYCHA and is begging them to put themselves in her shoes. She says that NYCHA is saying that her current situation is not enough of an emergency for her to get a transfer out.

“Would you have your family living in something like this? Would you have your children sleep in a bedroom that is covered 90% in mold?... It is an emergency,” said Austin.

News 12 has reached out to NYCHA for a statement and is awaiting their response.

Comments / 9

Linda Campbell
3d ago

That apartment needs more than new pipes or a plumber more like a demolition. Nycha ought to be ashamed to even make a statement.

Reply
7
Glen Perouza
2d ago

Seems they running an experiment to see the effects of mole on this woman and her children! TRANSFER THAT WOMAN OUT NYCHA!!

Reply
3
Tim
3d ago

Disgraceful she has been complaining about this for a year, and NYCHA come out with a statement has if this just happened yesterday. Maybe the president of NYCHA should live in the apartment with her and help mop up water 🤔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Only on CBS2: Leaks have NYCHA resident "living in hell"

NEW YORK -- A NYCHA apartment in the Bronx is leaking so badly, it looks more like a rainforest filled with muddy water than a home fit for humans.The family living there called CBS2's Lisa Rozner, saying NYCHA's given them the run-around for two years.All over the three-bedroom apartment at St. Mary's Park Houses in the South Bronx, water drips through now-cracked ceilings. Buckets of brown and black water line the hallways and rooms of the apartment Narelin Sabio shares with her four kids.When she wakes up every morning, Sabio says her living room is soaked."I do this like maybe...
BRONX, NY
brownstoner.com

A Bed Stuy Brownstone With Original Stove and Three More to See, Starting at $1.582 Million

Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Bed Stuy and Sunset Park. They range in price from $1.582 million to $2.275 million. In the Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, a bow-front brownstone on Decatur Street has four apartments over four stories. Designed in 1897 by Axel Hedman, the legal three-family has a pier mirror, moldings, mantels and wood floors. A pictured kitchen has been renovated, and the top floor has a washer/dryer. The house last changed hands in 2016 for $2.2 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drying#Begging#Infestation#Nycha
bkmag.com

Brooklyn has 3 of the 5 best subway stations in the city, straphangers say

Here’s another reason why Brooklyn is superior to everywhere else: We have some of the best subway stations in the city. Although the bar is admittedly low, the results from a recently released MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey show that Brooklyn has three of the top five highest-rated subway stations.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Women slashed, punched in Atlantic Ave. Subway Station Attacks

A man slashed a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn subway platform, then ran upstairs and repeatedly punched another random woman in the face, police said Thursday. The first victim, age 30, was standing on the northbound 5 Train platform at the Flatbush Ave./Atlantic Ave....
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Another royal soon to be gone

Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

108K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy