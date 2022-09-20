ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Diana Would Be 'Infuriated' By Prince William & Prince Harry's Long-Standing Feud, Biographer Spills

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8iWm_0i3RYoaa00
Source: mega

Though Prince William and Prince Harry were a united front in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the status of their relationship is far from what their late mother would have wanted for them.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton shared his views on the royal brothers' long-standing rift and how he feels Princess Diana would have reacted, having discussed William and Harry's relationship with the late royal herself in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c017a_0i3RYoaa00
Source: mega

"Well, the one thing that she would be really furious about is that they had this split," Andrew began to tell a publication at Methodist Central Hall Westminster in England on Monday, September 19. "She always said to me, not just once, but on several occasions, that Harry is William's backup in the nicest possible way, he's his wingman, he's the one who helps William in this difficult job that he will have in the future because it's a lonely job."

Andrew added that Diana "always felt that Harry should be there as [William's] backup," before noting he believes, "everybody wants them to come back together again because together they are so much stronger."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P6lh_0i3RYoaa00
Source: mega

William and Harry have been at odds for years now, seemingly even before the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020.

Despite ongoing tension due to the controversial couple publicly bashing the royal family, William and Harry came together to mourn the loss of their grandmother, who "died peacefully" at age 96 at her Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8. The queen's funeral took place on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

Before news of her death was made public, William, Harry and other royal members dropped everything to pay their final respects to the monarch, but OK! learned the father-of-two was still on the plane over to Scotland when Her Majesty passed away.

The estranged brothers and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan, first reunited on Saturday, September 10, to greet mourners outside Windsor Castle.

Article continues below advertisement

The Prince of Wales reportedly reach out to his younger brother asking if he and his wife wanted to join him and Princess Kate. William felt it was important for the family to show a sense of unity during this difficult time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZd64_0i3RYoaa00
Source: mega

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with the royal biographer.

Comments / 2

Related
People

Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk#Har
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Appears to Scold Prince George During Queen’s Funeral, Reminds Him to Bow as Coffin Passes

Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

124K+
Followers
3K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy