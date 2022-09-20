Princess Diana Would Be 'Infuriated' By Prince William & Prince Harry's Long-Standing Feud, Biographer Spills

Source: mega

Though Prince William and Prince Harry were a united front in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the status of their relationship is far from what their late mother would have wanted for them.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton shared his views on the royal brothers' long-standing rift and how he feels Princess Diana would have reacted, having discussed William and Harry's relationship with the late royal herself in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"Well, the one thing that she would be really furious about is that they had this split," Andrew began to tell a publication at Methodist Central Hall Westminster in England on Monday, September 19. "She always said to me, not just once, but on several occasions, that Harry is William's backup in the nicest possible way, he's his wingman, he's the one who helps William in this difficult job that he will have in the future because it's a lonely job."

Andrew added that Diana "always felt that Harry should be there as [William's] backup," before noting he believes, "everybody wants them to come back together again because together they are so much stronger."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

William and Harry have been at odds for years now, seemingly even before the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020.

Despite ongoing tension due to the controversial couple publicly bashing the royal family, William and Harry came together to mourn the loss of their grandmother, who "died peacefully" at age 96 at her Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8. The queen's funeral took place on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

Before news of her death was made public, William, Harry and other royal members dropped everything to pay their final respects to the monarch, but OK! learned the father-of-two was still on the plane over to Scotland when Her Majesty passed away.

The estranged brothers and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan, first reunited on Saturday, September 10, to greet mourners outside Windsor Castle.

Article continues below advertisement

The Prince of Wales reportedly reach out to his younger brother asking if he and his wife wanted to join him and Princess Kate. William felt it was important for the family to show a sense of unity during this difficult time.

Source: mega

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with the royal biographer.