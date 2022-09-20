Read full article on original website
Chris Fetters from Dawgman247 gives us the latest intel on Washington as the Huskies open their Pac-12 slate against Stanford.
After an impressive win against the Michigan State Spartans, the 3-0 Washington Huskies are approaching their first PAC-12 test of the year against the Stanford Cardinal. The 1-1 Cardinal are two weeks removed from a 41-28 loss to USC and have had a bye week to prepare for this match-up. Even so, they will be without their most dynamic offensive player, EJ Smith, who has accounted for 269 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage in just two games this season. Let’s take a look at the rest of the Stanford Squad.
Television: Pac-12 (JB Long, Max Browne) Radio: 1290 AM, 107.5 FM (Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett); SiriusXM 108/206. The Arizona Wildcats travel to Berkeley for their Pac-12 Conference opener against the California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon. Arizona holds a 19-14-2 edge over California in the all-time series that dates back to Oct. 14, 1978. The Wildcats currently ride a six game win streak over the Golden Bears dating back to 2010.
With Saturday night’s impressive 39-28 victory over then No. 11 Michigan State, the Kalen DeBoer era in Seattle improved to 3-0, one win away from matching the Huskies victory total from a very forgettable campaign a year ago. They've been playing an exciting brand of football too. Washington boasts...
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights the impressive 3-0 start for the Washington Huskies and how it has helped them on the recruiting trail.
