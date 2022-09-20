ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak

By Brandon Rothenberg
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak 02:08

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the golf season turns to fall, players have just a few more months to get their fix before bringing their clubs inside for winter.

We spent the afternoon at Royal Oak Golf Center speaking with a variety of golfers, learning what they all share in common when it comes to their swing and golf game.

It can take one, 10 or even 100 shots before you hit the perfect golf shot, and that one shot could be the one that keeps you coming back for more.

Learn more about life on the tee box in the video above.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
