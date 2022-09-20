ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chad Daybell’s first wife was Tammy Daybell. Who was she?

By Hanna Seariac
 3 days ago
Lori Vallow, aka Lori Daybell, appears in court in Kauai, Hawaii, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. | Deseret News file photo

The Netflix series “Sins of Our Mother” revisits the case against Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. Tammy Daybell, first wife of Chad Daybell, died after the children went missing.

Tammy Daybell died on Oct. 19, 2019, in Salem, Idaho. Fox10 News reported that a medical examiner originally declared her death a result of a “cardiac event.” Tammy Daybell’s body was later exhumed, and although the results of further investigation are not yet released to the public, NBC News stated that Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell both face charges related to her death.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow Daybell’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Chad Daybell. Vallow Daybell and Daybell have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in the cases of J.J., Tylee and Tammy Daybell. Their joint trial is scheduled for January 2023 in Ada County, Idaho.

Who was Tammy Daybell?

Tammy Daybell married Chad Daybell in the Manti Utah Temple in 1990, according to her obituary . During her life, she worked in the public school system. Her obituary describes how she was a computer teacher at Art City Elementary in Springville, Utah, and how she later became an assistant librarian at Madison Middle School in Rexburg, Idaho.

She later became the librarian at Central Elementary School in Sugar City, Idaho. One of her co-workers there named Mandy Fowler told KSL , “She was the most amazing person ever. You only meet someone like her once in a lifetime.”

The day before her death, Fowler saw Tammy Daybell and told KSL that she seemed “distant” that day. Fowler and other sources expressed their concerns about how rushed the funeral was (three days after she died) and said that Chad Daybell refused an autopsy. However, Chad Daybell’s children told CBS News that he didn’t refuse an autopsy, the family did.

The Deseret News reported that Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow Daybell on Nov. 5, 2019 — just a couple of weeks after Tammy’s death.

How did Tammy Daybell die?

It’s still not fully known. According to East Idaho News , the latest autopsy was completed on Feb. 3, 2021, after her body had been exhumed in December 2020. East Idaho News reported that Chad stated Tammy went to bed coughing and died in her sleep. The results of the autopsy are not yet public.

