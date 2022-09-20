ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

One dead in U-Haul and train collision in McCook

MCCOOK, Neb. -- A U-Haul truck and an AmTrak train kills one person in a collision early Tuesday morning in McCook. The McCook Public Safety Dispatch Center said they received a report of an injury accident around 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 20. Officials said the accident happened on the railroad...
MCCOOK, NE
knopnews2.com

Burglary charges for stealing two bags of chips from woman’s home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An early evening chip theft has one North Platte man facing burglary charges. A scary situation for a woman on Monday. The Lincoln County 911 Center got a call from a home in the area of Homestead Road and U.S. Highway 30 at 5:11 pm. The woman said a man was in her house, talking to himself. She told the 911 Center she was locked in her office, but the man was going room to room rummaging through her things.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Mccook, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
granttribune.com

Storm brings rain, hail to northern Perkins County

After a summer of drought, creating tinder-dry crops, grasses and foliage throughout Perkins County, it did not take a severe hail storm long to mow down swathes of farm ground, CRP, yards, gardens and trees during a quick moving storm Friday, Sept. 16. (To read the rest of this article,...
PERKINS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy