News Channel Nebraska
One dead in U-Haul and train collision in McCook
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A U-Haul truck and an AmTrak train kills one person in a collision early Tuesday morning in McCook. The McCook Public Safety Dispatch Center said they received a report of an injury accident around 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 20. Officials said the accident happened on the railroad...
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
knopnews2.com
Burglary charges for stealing two bags of chips from woman’s home
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An early evening chip theft has one North Platte man facing burglary charges. A scary situation for a woman on Monday. The Lincoln County 911 Center got a call from a home in the area of Homestead Road and U.S. Highway 30 at 5:11 pm. The woman said a man was in her house, talking to himself. She told the 911 Center she was locked in her office, but the man was going room to room rummaging through her things.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
granttribune.com
Storm brings rain, hail to northern Perkins County
After a summer of drought, creating tinder-dry crops, grasses and foliage throughout Perkins County, it did not take a severe hail storm long to mow down swathes of farm ground, CRP, yards, gardens and trees during a quick moving storm Friday, Sept. 16. (To read the rest of this article,...
