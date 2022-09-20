Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WGME
Maine homeowner fires gun at man who allegedly broke into home
GREENBUSH (BDN) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into two Greenbush homes, prompting one homeowner to fire a gun at the man, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Masters, 33, of Greenbush was arrested Monday night after the sheriff’s office received two separate...
coast931.com
Suspect in Maine reportedly threatens officers, urinates in police cruiser
Police say a man was intoxicated when he flipped his ATV in Millinocket and then threatened responding officers. Police say they responded to a convenience store on Central St. after an intoxicated man flipped his ATV over in the parking lot. CBS 13 reports that the suspect was identified as...
foxbangor.com
65 year-old man seriously injured in Garland crash
GARLAND — There are new details in a crash that seriously injured an elderly man in Garland Wednesday. Maine State Police responded to a reported car versus pedestrian crash located on the Dexter Road in Garland Wednesday. State Police say 67 year-old Rodney Scott was directing traffic, as they were moving farm equipment from one field to another.
Maine Drug Agents Arrest a Fairfield Man, Seize Fentanyl, Cocaine
A search of a Fairfield home resulted in the seizure of $65,000 worth of drugs and two vehicles, as well as the arrest of the man who lives there. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has charged Justin Lacroix, 35, with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl and cocaine). Officials say the charges were elevated to aggravated because of the amount of drugs that were seized.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Intoxicated ATV driver leads cops on chase, then pees in police car, Maine officials say
An intoxicated man in rural Maine “recklessly” led police on a chase while riding an ATV through a residential neighborhood, according to officials. Police officers in East Millinocket, a town of less than 2,000 people, were alerted to a man who had flipped his ATV outside a convenience store in Millinocket, a neighboring town, and got into a dust-up with another patron on Sept. 19, according to a release from the department.
Maine Man Under The Influence Flips ATV In Parking Lot Then Pees in a Police Car
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an interesting series of events that unfolded Monday afternoon in Northern Maine. WGME says that police in Millinocket, Maine received a 911 call at about 4 PM Monday with the caller saying that a man who appeared to be under the influence had rolled his ATV over in the parking lot of an area convenience store. Following the ATV crash, the subject then appeared to get into some kind of altercation with another person at the store.
foxbangor.com
Waldo County Grand Jury indicts man accused of causing police standoff
WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted 47-year-old Aaron Nickerson of Unity for allegedly causing a police standoff. According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Montville around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 9th for a reported domestic disturbance. Nickerson was placed...
WMTW
Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar
GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 22
ELLSWORTH — Someone called the police to report a suspicious person running around a playground wearing a costume Sept. 17. An officer discovered it was just a costumed child at play. Meanwhile, a report of a suspicious vehicle at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School Sept. 16 turned out to be a...
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
6 People Charged in Connection with Kennebec County Home Invasion
A Maine resident and five people from New York have been arrested for a home invasion in the town of China which included the theft of several firearms. Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home on Alder Park Road, shortly before noon on Wednesday. When they responded, they found six people in the residence, as well as the homeowner. There's no report, at this point, about how badly the resident was hurt.
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Trial traffic pattern change for Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN– The Town of Skowhegan and the Maine Department of Transportation has implemented, for a trial basis, a new traffic pattern in the downtown area. Beginning today, September 21st, trucks with 4 or more axles traveling north on Route 201 will be directed to use Route 150 and High Street. Passenger vehicles and trucks with 3 axles or fewer may continue to access Route 201 northbound using Commercial Street.
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
The Rock Church in Bangor Will Expand into Hampden This Sunday
The old Hampden Academy building is all sorts of things now. I haven't set foot in that building since 1992, when I graduated. Well, maybe I popped in there once or twice fairly soon after graduation. But definitely since the early 90's, I hadn't been back. In fact, I never got a chance to take one last lap through the building before they switched to the new building in the Reed's Brook spot.
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
Holden Police Yard Sale Saturday to Benefit 25 Days of Kindness
The Holden Police Department is holding a yard sale on Saturday that will include free ice cream from Darling's Ice Cream for a Cause truck. Holden's Police Chief Chris Greeley has a real sense of community, encouraging his officers to do random acts of kindness on a regular basis. That could mean helping an older resident shovel their walk or carrying groceries into the house, or any other ways to interact in a non-law-enforcement manner. Just this week, they posted a picture on their Facebook page of trash stickers they purchased (through a donation from the Maine Masons) for a local family in need.
wabi.tv
Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We first met Miss Maine Teen USA, Madisson Higgins, in March shortly after she was crowned along with Miss Maine USA. Six months later, it was time to celebrate before heading west for the big show. Family and friends celebrated Higgins’ accomplishments before she competes in...
Thanks to Maine Red Cross Disaster Volunteers, Calm in the Chaos
I never expected my family to be impacted by Disaster Relief Services from the American Red Cross. But when we needed them, I’m so glad they were there. It’s something you just don’t expect. I was at a parade with my daughter-in-law, when she casually mentioned an apartment house fire in Bangor that she thought was near my son’s place. A quick check online left me shocked when I saw pictures of his apartment engulfed in flames. Of course, I called his phone immediately and it was the scariest few seconds of my life. Thankfully, he picked up, surprised to hear from me because he was at the funeral for his fiancé’s sister.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0