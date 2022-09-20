Read full article on original website
COVID-19 world deaths drop 24% weekly to 1,242 daily, cases down 15% to 410,802
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- COVID-19 deaths worldwide are the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 21, including dropping under 1,000 daily last week, and cases are the fewest since July, 2021 with few hotspots. The seven-day moving average for deaths was down to 1,242, the fewest since...
