Man convicted of fatal crash on Hwy 154 sentenced to 45 years-life in prison

John Dungan, the man convicted of murder for a triple-fatal crash on Highway 154 in 2019, was sentenced to three consecutive 15-life terms in prison, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced.

Dungan was convicted in August of three counts of second-degree murder.

The crash happened on October 25, 2019, near the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County. Prosecutors said Dungan was driving at 119 mph into oncoming traffic and crashed his Chevy Camaro into Vanessa Bley's Chevy Volt .

Bley and her children reportedly died on impact.

"Dungan set off a chain of events that showcased the most despicable and downright evil display imaginable," said Stephen Wagner, Deputy District Attorney for Santa Barbara County. "His actions were methodical and meticulously executed."