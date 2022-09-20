ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

City requests $392K more to demolish downtown Omaha library

It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Hispanic Heritage Month: New exhibit at El Museo Latino.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Zorinsky Lake Playground project to receive $50,000

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A playground project will receive $50,000 in special funding approved by the Omaha City Council. According to Imagine Inclusion, the company behind a new playground project at Zorinsky Lake, the Omaha City Council approved $50,000 in special funds for a new inclusive playground. Imagine Inclusion says...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hispanic Heritage Month: New exhibit at El Museo Latino

The City of Omaha is being asked to open its wallet a little wider. Friday afternoon the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave approval for a brand new industry to operate in the state. Omaha Symphony to debut teen composer's masterworks.
OMAHA, NE
rejournals.com

Noddle Companies’ Sam Noddle: “We are shocked at how busy the office market is in Omaha”

Pandemics, soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Omaha’s commercial real estate market has remained resilient during all of them. Why? What makes Omaha’s commercial real estate market such a strong one? Why has demand for multifamily, industrial and retail properties in this city remained so high for investors? Why has leasing and sales activity remained so strong throughout most of Omaha’s commercial sectors?
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln

It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha's projected bike lane project terminated

A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. We take a look inside our schools. Nationwide students' academic performance suffered because of the pandemic. OPS approves $710M budget.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha family fights childhood cancer

The City of Omaha is being asked to open its wallet a little wider. Friday afternoon the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave approval for a brand new industry to operate in the state. Tribute to late fire chief in Cedar Bluffs.
OMAHA, NE
townandtourist.com

30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Construction To Close Riverfront Pedestrian Bridge

Next week, "The RiverFront" construction in Omaha will temporarily close the "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" because of ongoing work within Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri. The "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" serves as an access point between the "CHI Health Center Omaha" plaza entrance near...
OMAHA, NE
hamburgreporter.com

Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival

The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
cityscenekc.com

Omaha Postcard: Big Downtown Park Overhaul Shows How to Attract People

Excellent article with such helpful perspective, Kevin!. Thank you for this. I hope someone is listening! We’ve made a lot of strides downtown here, but I am still amazed regularly at how unappealing and how hostile to pedestrians our entire downtown east of Main continues to be. All the way from Crown Center to the river, it’s awful.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Latino Museum commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month with Jose Guadalupe Posada exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jose Guadalupe Posada died nearly 100 years ago, but the Mexican artist is still remembered today for how he spread his message through visual art. “He was a voice for what was going on during his time,” Magdalena Garcia, director of the Latino Museum said. “He commented on everyday life on things and criticized politicians and laws and events that were happening today.”
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday

Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation. Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release. The fire was put out within...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

MLK Pedestrian Bridge closes in October, undergoing repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge is undergoing repairs and will be closed until next year. The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge serves as an access point between the CHI Health Center and the Missouri Riverfront. The bridge is often used by runners, walkers, and bicyclists to travel...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Community rallies around Volunteer Fire Chief after cancer diagnosis

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - Leading the volunteer fire department in Waverly has made public service a part of his life and Jared Rains has become accustomed to helping people in their time of need. They’re now answering the call for him after an unexpected health diagnosis. At the age...
WAVERLY, NE

