Glensheen’s formal garden reopens after restoration
DULUTH, MN -- Something new is blooming at Glensheen. The Duluth mansion unveiled its restored formal garden on Wednesday. It has been closed for more than a year while crews fixed up the deteriorating brick walls, stairs, and drainage systems. They also did some work in the vegetable garden and added a new boiler in the mansion.
Cirque Italia makes a splash back into Duluth
DULUTH, MN-- Cirque Italia has rolled back into the Twin Ports and sent up their famous hightop tent in the Miller Hill Mall parking lot. The world-renowned Italian entertainment company is performing ‘Water Circus Silver’ from September 22nd - 25th. The production tells the story of a pirate...
MAKING HISTORY: Hawk Ridge Observatory celebrates 50 years
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A Duluth haven for bird watchers and raptor research is celebrating a big milestone. Hawk Ridge Observatory is located right above the Lakeside neighborhood, a migratory path for all kinds of birds. Beginning the weekend of September 22, they’re celebrating 50 years of raptor...
GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire
Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on last week. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday, September 13th, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
New meat-cutting facility opens at Northland corrections center
SAGINAW, MN -- Friday, the Northeast Regional Correctional Center (NERCC) opened a brand new meat-cutting facility for residents to learn new skills. NERCC is a correctional facility that gives men with a criminal history a chance to learn skills they can use upon release. The meat-cutting program is one example.
City by City: Two Harbors, Hayward, Bigfork
Two Harbors, MN- MnDOT will be hosting an open house Tuesday, September 27 to present recommended alternatives to Hwy 61 as it runs through Two Harbors. After studying the corridor, conducting a survey and getting feedback from four public meetings, they have options for the stretch of road. At the event will be graphics of the options and staff on hand for questions. A formal presentation will be made at 6 p.m.
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area
The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
Rain likely for the weekend but sun should come back Monday
A low from Montana is thickening the clouds and that will set us up for 50-90% chances for rain until Sunday morning. Rain totals could run a third to three quarters of an inch. By Monday, a big high will clear us up for the rest of the week ahead. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal so another round of frost may come next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
City by City: Ironwood Virginia, Twin Ports
Ironwood, MI- Wednesday, September 28 the Western Upper Penninsula Planning and Development Region is putting on an open house about emergency services and coastal hazards. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature local emergency managers, the DNR, Forest Service and Health Department. There will be a fire truck and ambulance on hand for visitors to explore. This event is part of the Coastal Hazards Education program.
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
DULUTH, MN -- Tuesday night, Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department presented two plans for the 2024 golf season. The city’s remaining public golf course, Enger Park, will need to undergo renovations, but for 2023, will stay open. “In 2023, Enger Park golf course will be our sole course...
2-year-old visits her 45th U.S. National Park during trip to Minnesota
DULUTH, MN -- She may only be 2-years-old, but this little girl has already seen more of U.S. than many of us. It all started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado when Journey Castillo was only a few weeks old. Since then, her parents Eric and Valerie,...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
Some Hermantown Residents Concerned Over New Apartment Complex
It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
Fall makes its grand return today, frost possible later
TODAY: We begin with some sunshine, but clouds will increase into the afternoon with a slight chance for light rain showers. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-15 MPH with temperatures hovering around the 50s and 60s for most of the day. Lows dip into the 40s to low 30s with patchy frost possible away from Lake Superior.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
