Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
'The Nun 2' Casts 'Euphoria's Storm Reid as Lead in Upcoming Horror Sequel
Euphoria actress Storm Reid has just been tapped to star in The Conjuring-Universe sequel The Nun 2. The Nun 2 will follow 2018's breakout horror hit The Nun, which saw Valek, a demon who has appeared in many Conjuring Universe films, terrorize a priest and a novice played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga. The Nun ended up grossing $365.6 million against a $22 million budget, making it the highest-grossing Conjuring Universe movie so far.
'On the Come Up' Review: Jamila Gray Shines as an Aspiring Rapper in This Ambling Adaptation
A familiar underdog story made engaging by the flashes of patience with which it approaches its material, Sanaa Lathan’s On the Come Up doesn’t reinvent the wheel as much as it tries to roll along with it. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Angie Thomas, who also wrote The Hate U Give, it works best as a star-making feature debut for Jamila Gray. She is the film’s best asset as Brianna 'Bri' Jackson, a 16-year-old phenom who battles her way through an underground rap scene to try to help her family who has fallen on hard times. She does so in search of stardom of her own by following in the footsteps of her late father after he made a name for himself many years ago. First making its premiere back at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, it is a sincere yet sporadic work that never quite reaches the emotionally reflective heights it is reaching for as it frequently freezes up when it counts.
Men Are Sharing Things They Wish Other Men Would Stop Doing, And I, For One, Am Totally On Board
"I don’t want an exclusive chance to gain you as a mentor — I sat next to you in pre-algebra and know that the concept of math escapes you."
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
Why Did Criston Cole Do That in Episode 5 of 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon."'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Dealing with heartbreak is never an easy thing, and we often turn to this wise verse by Alfred Lord Tennyson for solace. In some cases, we might never get over that heartbreak. While love may linger, life goes on regardless. And the last episode of House of the Dragon displayed a tragic example of how unrequited love may turn bitter and violent.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': How Ryan Murphy's On-Set Rule Helped Center Victims' Voices
Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters are no strangers to the vile and disturbing in their work together on American Horror Story, but with their latest project Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — a ten-episode limited series that just hit Netflix — the duo dove into the sadistic world of one of the most notorious serial killers, examining more gruesome horrors than ever before. Ever since production on the series was first announced, viewers shared their concern for how the twisted series would play out – especially since this isn’t the first dramatization of Dahmer’s horrific crimes that had caused so much pain and sorrow in so many lives. The Pose actor shared the one rule Murphy emphasized during production in order to ensure the series put an emphasis on the victims rather than the grisly way they died.
'Stranger Things' Gets New Hawkins High-Themed Loungefly Collection
Just in time for fall and the new school season, Loungefly is repping Hawkins High school spirit with a brand-new officially licensed collection of Stranger Things-themed items, coming soon. While the new line will have you sporting Hawkins, Indiana's mighty Tigers through the halls and cons — and making Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) proud — we can't guarantee it won't come complete with Vecna's curse.
'Vampire Academy' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Earth, Air, Water, or Fire?
In its first episode, Vampire Academy had a break-back pacing with so much exposition that it actually made the story harder to follow. Well, in Episode 2, "Earth. Air. Water. Fire." we certainly get a slow-down. The episode begins with a flashback/dream (it's not exactly clear at this point which one of the two it is) of just after the car crash from the premiere. Lissa (Daniela Nieves) is standing in front of the flaming limo as her (now-dead) brother walks up to her and demands that she "remember." We also find out that the flashback is not being seen by just Lissa but Rose (Sisi Stringer) as well, and we have yet to know why if there is any reason at all.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 5 Recap: What Will You Risk?
“Not all who wonder or wander are lost,” sings Poppy (Megan Richards), the last Proudfellow left in the Harfoot caravan, in her left-behind mother’s walking song. In “Partings,” the fifth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, wanderers and wonderers from across the map will test that tune. When is coming home again good, and when is it perilous? When do we strike out for lands unknown? What if home itself is a land unknown? And what do we risk for our fellow travelers along the way?
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
'Andor' Continues the Trend of Star Wars Shows Leaning Into Their Influences
The first three episodes of Andor delivered an experience unlike anything else in the Star Wars universe. Not only has the series added more depth to Diego Luna's Rogue One protagonist, but it's also been praised for delivering a gritty, grounded spy thriller within the confines of a galaxy far, far away. This approach to the material continues a trend that has been present in the Star Wars lineup of streaming shows, where creators often wear their influences on their sleeves. But that trend also stretches as far back as the origin of the very series.
When Does 'Andor' Take Place in the Star Wars Universe?
Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.In a galaxy far, far away that keeps expanding in no particular chronological order, it can be hard to keep up with the setting of new content. Especially when the world has its own way of measuring time, which isn't easily translated to the real world. But Disney is always sure to release the necessary information. Andor centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character familiar to fans after his appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Just a recognizable character can help to place the series into the overall timeline, in this case, it is not the only thing. In the opening scene of this new addition to the Star Wars universe, a title card appears to tell the audience it is the year 5 BBY. Of course, understanding what that means is another matter entirely. But it's easy to see how things fall into the timeline once you learn the system.
How 'Harley Quinn' Slowly Turned Its Protagonist Into a Hero
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for all of Harley Quinn Season 3.Harley Quinn - both the character and the show - took many twists and turns in Season 3 from fighting swamp monsters to surviving the chaotic mind of Bruce Wayne to Harley stopping Ivy from terraforming Gotham City. A season intended to focus on Poison Ivy’s development - which it did well - ended up taking its titular character in a significantly new direction. The end left Harley in an unusual spot in this series: teaming up with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin to keep Gotham safe. Harley? Aiding the Bat Family in public safety? In this economy? The turn may be a surprise at the start of the series but really should not be. In fact, the showrunners and writers have set this up well not only throughout this season but during the series with little tidbits.
Who Is Rhea Royce and House Royce in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.Although everyone is talking about the gruesome wedding in this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, “We Light The Way” started off on a violent note. After being banished from King’s Landing by his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) returns to the Vale. As he ventures home, he meets up with his estranged wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford). Rhea Royce is the Lady of the House Royce and rules over their ancestral kingdom Runestone.
How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
'Final Destination 6': Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to Direct After Deadly Zoom Meeting
Scary movies linger long after the credits roll, no doubt, but not many get under the skin quite the way the Final Destination franchise manages to do. Across five movies, no one feels quite as safe boarding a roller coaster, waiting for a train to pass, going through car washes, or, god forbid, driving behind a semi hauling logs. Just over a decade later, according to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema's fearsome franchise is getting relaunched with Final Destination 6, and Emmy-nominated directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are now officially attached to direct.
'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Suits Up in BTS Image From Final Season
The Flash star Grant Gustin has shared one of his last times suiting up as the scarlet speedster. Gustin posted a photo on Instagram (via ComicBook.com) of the actor preparing to film the final season. In the photo, Gustin is wearing the Flash's costume without the mask or gloves. The suit appears to be the same one that the character has worn since the series' sixth season. It also features the gold boots that were given to Barry Allen by Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight) during the eighth season's "Armageddon" storyline. In the post, Gustin wrote "Last first time putting the suit on for a season..."
