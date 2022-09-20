ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Man sentenced in deadly 2021 Albany shooting

A man has been sentenced in connection with a July 2021 shooting in Albany. Shamair Perrin received 20 years in state prison followed by five years post-release supervision. Back in June, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He admitted that he shot and killed Lamon Lanier in July 2021, in the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duanesburg man nabbed for allegedly stealing car

A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, after taking a family member's car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the Princetown State Police Department for processing and was issued two appearance tickets to court to return at a later date. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office for pending charges.
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville

Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Vibez Bar Lounge#Ellis Hospital
NEWS10 ABC

MCSO: arrest woman on fraud charges

A joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of Jennalee Ralson on September 23.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NewsBreak
informnny.com

Gang Assault arrests made in New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady

A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Duanesburg man accused of stealing gar, gas

A Duanesburg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then stole gas at a Stewart’s. State police received a complaint on September 8 from a family member of 40-year-old Thomas Croote III, saying Croote had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission. This past...
DUANESBURG, NY

