WNYT
Man sentenced in deadly 2021 Albany shooting
A man has been sentenced in connection with a July 2021 shooting in Albany. Shamair Perrin received 20 years in state prison followed by five years post-release supervision. Back in June, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He admitted that he shot and killed Lamon Lanier in July 2021, in the...
WRGB
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
Duanesburg man nabbed for allegedly stealing car
A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, after taking a family member's car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the Princetown State Police Department for processing and was issued two appearance tickets to court to return at a later date. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office for pending charges.
Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy
The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region's cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.
Schenectady PD investigating shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue.
WNYT
Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville
Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
Man accused of stealing Gloversville fire truck
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a fire truck from the Gloversville Fire Department. The Gloversville Police Department said Steven Horton, 30, of Gloversville, was arrested on September 21.
Colonie Police look to name alleged TD Bank robber
A surveillance photo from the TD Bank on Central Avenue in Colonie was released by police Wednesday night, in hopes that someone might recognize the man who is accused of robbing the financial institution last week.
WRGB
State Police say intoxicated teen pulled from burning building following crash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old was charged, after being pulled from the fiery wreckage following a crash. According to Police, Troopers responded to a crash on State Route 9D and Marlorville Road in the town of Wappinger. Investigators say Troopers heard a crash just before...
SPD: Father and daughter arrested for theft
Saratoga police arrested a father and daughter for theft in Malta. Cassandra D. Felice, 31, and Robert J. Felice Jr., 53 were arrested on September 21.
MCSO: arrest woman on fraud charges
A joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of Jennalee Ralson on September 23.
WNYT
Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide
SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
informnny.com
Gang Assault arrests made in New York
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady
A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
WCSO: arrest woman after damages and harassment
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Ursula M. Magnir, 33 on an arrest warrant after an investigation. Magnir allegedly damaged a car in the presence of a young adult, 17.
WNYT
Duanesburg man accused of stealing gar, gas
A Duanesburg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then stole gas at a Stewart’s. State police received a complaint on September 8 from a family member of 40-year-old Thomas Croote III, saying Croote had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission. This past...
NYSP: Drunk Florida man crashes stolen car in Cobleskill
A Florida man will face several charges in Cobleskill Town Court next month after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a ditch.
Tree smashes Gloversville car, driver uninjured
First responders were sent to the area of Kingsboro and East Eleventh Avenue in Gloversville at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after a tree fell onto a car.
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
NYSP: Man arrested for rape on top of previous charges
New York State Police at Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Francesco Carotenuto, 56 of Schenevus. He was arrested on rape charges.
