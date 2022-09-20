ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Danger Close
3d ago

No one is going to waste their money opening stores in East Macon. They'd just get robbed every other day. Macon is dying. And everyone knows it. Everyone except for the mayor, apparently.

Larry Cobb
3d ago

The Mayor and the rest of the money 💰 spending idiots should use the money to FIX THE DAMM ROADS AND STREETS IN MACON. I put 4 new shocks on my truck this coming October will be a year. I have already had to replace drivers side rear last week. MACON is a DISASTER waiting to happen.

Inquiring Mindz Want 2 Kow
3d ago

so Bibb County is blowing through billions? but there is no Youth Center? No new non profit for the homeless? sleeping under bridges, in front of businesses? No proper lighting in pitch black neighborhoods? No cameras to shield crime infested areas? 🤔😡 Wow that's a waste of hardworking tax payers $

13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
wgxa.tv

Construction begins on second QuikTrip in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Construction has started for a new QuikTrip location in Macon. The new store will be on the 74,250-square-foot property where the Bank of America was previously situated, in front of Riverside Plaza. This will be only the second QuikTrip to open in Macon, with the first...
13WMAZ

'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cotton Mill, Forsyth

This old brick mill building, with its distinctive towers, is located just beside I-75 north of Forsyth. It was a landmark on trips to and from Atlanta when I was a child. It’s an old cotton mill, perhaps the Brighton Mill, but was later part of Bibb Manufacturing Company, which built a modern mill behind it sometime after World War II. Today, it’s home to a discount furniture business. I will update when I learn more about the history.
41nbc.com

Macon family still searching for family member missing since April

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
wgxa.tv

'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
