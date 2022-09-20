No one is going to waste their money opening stores in East Macon. They'd just get robbed every other day. Macon is dying. And everyone knows it. Everyone except for the mayor, apparently.
The Mayor and the rest of the money 💰 spending idiots should use the money to FIX THE DAMM ROADS AND STREETS IN MACON. I put 4 new shocks on my truck this coming October will be a year. I have already had to replace drivers side rear last week. MACON is a DISASTER waiting to happen.
so Bibb County is blowing through billions? but there is no Youth Center? No new non profit for the homeless? sleeping under bridges, in front of businesses? No proper lighting in pitch black neighborhoods? No cameras to shield crime infested areas? 🤔😡 Wow that's a waste of hardworking tax payers $
Related
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
'Always good to see growth in the area': Greenhouse project could bring 300 jobs to south Bibb County
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Construction begins on second QuikTrip in Macon
Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer
'Just operating rogue': WGXA uncovers Macon has no contract with ambulance services
Blowing leaves into the gutter could get you fined as water rates increase
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
Cotton Mill, Forsyth
Officer Involved Shooting in Bibb County, Georgia being Investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stopped in their tracks: Parked Norfolk Southern trains delay first responders
Travis Jean Emporium moving to corner of Cherry and Third streets and other downtown business relocations
Initial plans for Upson Co. ranch backed by Steve Harvey approved after lengthy meeting
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
Bibb deputy, driver exchange gunfire on Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' making sure families aren't without food this holiday season
13WMAZ
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 37