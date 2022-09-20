Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
TVLine Items: Ghosts Trailer, Stargirl Star to V.C. Andrews Movie and More
Ghosts is doing a second take on the opening of Jay and Sam’s B&B in a newly released extended trailer for Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy. Airing Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30/7:30c, the premiere finds the husband and wife disagreeing over whether to use their ghostly pals to spy on their guests. Elsewhere in the preview, Thor compares Trevor to Odin (“if Odin’s butt check always visible every time he bend over”); Flower reveals that she slept with a very popular band; Hetty has some strong feelings about the washer; and the basement ghosts get a visitor. Press PLAY above...
Your Honor's Second and Final Season to Air on Showtime in December
Showtime’s legal drama Your Honor will be back for its second — and, according to star Bryan Cranston, final — season before the year is through. Season 2 will make its linear debut on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. The premiere episode, however, will be available two days earlier (on Friday, Dec. 9) on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers. Originally conceived as a limited series, Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Truth Be Told‘s Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of...
Collider
Rhea Seehorn Is Set To Lead Untitled Vince Gilligan Project at Apple TV+
Vince Gilligan's new — and currently untitled — series has landed a two-season order with streaming giant Apple TV+. Gilligan is the creative genius behind AMC's record-breaking Breaking Bad and spin-off show Better Call Saul. The project will see him reunite with Emmy Award nominee Rhea Seehorn, best known for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Fans of the Veep actress will be pleased to hear Seehorn is now set to take center stage as the lead in Gilligan's upcoming epic.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
The Conners Shocker: Legacy Cast Member Out Ahead of Season 5
There will be at least one empty seat at The Conners‘ kitchen table this fall. TVLine can exclusively report that legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who plays Darlene and Becky’s younger brother DJ, will not be returning to the spinoff in Season 5. Meanwhile, Jayden Rey, who was first introduced as DJ’s daughter Mary in 2018’s Roseanne revival, will remain a series regular, ABC clarifies to TVLine. The network previously stated that the actress had been downgraded to a recurring guest star. This story has been updated to reflect ABC’s correction. Although there are no current plans for Fishman to appear in the...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Sets Season 11 Marathon, Final Episodes Preview Special
AMC is leading into the final season of The Walking Dead with a Season 11 marathon and a live special previewing the last eight episodes of the zombie drama, which returns October 2 on AMC and AMC+. Beginning this Sunday, September 25, the network will consecutively rerun the first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11, followed by The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview special live on Talking Dead. The first 16 episodes of the expanded, 24-episode final season are streaming on-demand now on AMC+, where new Walking Dead episodes will be available to watch one week early (starting with a two-episode premiere on October 2).
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923 Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
Paramount+ knows that we can't get enough Yellowstone, and the network is feeding our obsession with a growing slate of spin-offs, including the upcoming 1923, a star-studded prequel series scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The latest news about the series is the addition of...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21
In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic father of Kevin Zegers’ Brendon, who shares a “complicated” dynamic with his dad. Plus, Eric Roberts (Suits) will play a father with a dark secret, while Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendent) will portray Laura’s (Britt Robertson) former Behavioral Science Unit colleague, who “brings a little friendly competition to the unit and opens...
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
ETOnline.com
Topher Grace Dishes on 'That '70s Show' Reunion in Netflix Spinoff and 'Home Economics' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Home Economics begins a new season at the Happiest Place on Earth -- Disneyland! Season 3 of the ABC comedy kicks things off with the Hayworths at the iconic theme park, joining a long list of shows that have dedicated episodes to Mickey and his friends. "This is not just...
Popculture
'Monarch' Episode 1 Brought in Big Numbers for Fox
Fox's newest drama Monarch proving to be a major win. Just two episodes into its debut season, the country music drama starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins is already smashing records, rising to become 2022's No. 1 scripted debut and also the network's most-watched Fall scripted debut in three years, even outperforming HBO's record-baking new series House of the Dragon.
TVGuide.com
Meet Mehcad Brooks' Detective Shaw in This Law & Order Season 22 Premiere Sneak Peek
There's a new detective on Law & Order, and while he is eager to get in with the team, it's going to be a rough first day on the job. TV Guide has an exclusive first look at Mehcad Brooks' character Detective Jalen Shaw's first call with Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). Brooks joins Law & Order in its 22nd season, replacing Anthony Anderson who departed the revival after its first season back on the air.
TVLine Items: HBO Eyes Scanners Series, Ziwe Return Date and More
This news might make your head explode: HBO is developing a Scanners TV series based on the David Cronenberg movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cronenberg will executive-produce the project, which is set in “the mind-bending world” of the 1981 film. The potential series follows “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.” William Bridges (Black Mirror, Stranger Things) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country, Top Boy) attached...
TVGuide.com
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and More
Summer camp is over, and it is officially time to get'cha head back in the game. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for Season 4 on Disney+, and the new episodes will be inspired by the third High School Musical film, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. With many of the Wildcats entering their last year of high school, it seems like the perfect time to channel the songs that helped the cast of the original Disney franchise say goodbye.
TVGuide.com
Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
It's been two years since we said goodbye to the BAU team in Criminal Minds after CBS canceled the series. But now, Paramount+ is coming to the rescue with a series order for a Criminal Minds reboot for the platform, and crime drama fans everywhere can't wait to see more. With the premiere date getting closer, we know a good bit of information on what to expect from the revival series, including new cast members, storyline, and more.
Alaska Daily: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The TV Show
Tom McCarthy's upcoming newspaper drama series, Alaska Daily, is coming soon, and we have all the details.
FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth,...
